CL House / Axial Studio

Architects Axial Studio

Location Yakarta, Indonesia

Lead Architects Ferdy Tan, Sofia Tan

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Pondok Indah is an elite housing in Kebayoran Lama, Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. CL house which was built in 2017 is located in a road junction that is quite crowded either in the afternoon or at night.

The main request from the client is to make every member of their family feel comfortable by living far from Jakarta’s hustle and bustle. Therefore, to achieve it, the architect made a “pinhole glasses” concept on a facade of house building. Physically, pinhole glasses has many cavities and is usually used by nearsighted or farsighted people. If we use this glasses, we can see the surroundings clearly, but other people who look into the glasses can’t see it clearly.

This pinhole glasses concept is later developed into a small grid facade made from wood, then the facade layer is positioned facing the highway. At a certain time, this wooden facade can produce attractive shade in some parts of the house.

To be able to enter this house, we have to pass a fish pond, a vertical garden, an indoor garden and also a swimming pool which length is 10 meters. According to the client’s request, to feel relaxed while living in this house, they can access and see some good views, a swiming pool and an indoor garden, from all the main rooms on the upper floor