World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Axial Studio
  6. 2017
  7. CL House / Axial Studio

CL House / Axial Studio

  • 20:00 - 3 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CL House / Axial Studio
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 24

  • Architects

    Axial Studio

  • Location

    Yakarta, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Ferdy Tan, Sofia Tan

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Pondok Indah is an elite housing in Kebayoran Lama, Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia. CL house which was built in 2017 is located in a road junction that is quite crowded either in the afternoon or at night.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The main request from the client is to make every member of their family feel comfortable by living far from Jakarta’s hustle and bustle. Therefore, to achieve it, the architect made a  “pinhole glasses” concept on a facade of house building. Physically, pinhole glasses has many cavities and is usually used by nearsighted or farsighted people. If we use this glasses, we can see the surroundings clearly, but other people who look into the glasses can’t see it clearly.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

This pinhole glasses concept is later developed into a small grid facade made from wood, then the facade layer is positioned facing the highway. At a certain time, this wooden facade can produce attractive shade in some parts of the house.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

To be able to enter this house, we have to pass a fish pond, a vertical garden, an indoor garden and also a swimming pool which length is 10 meters. According to the client’s request, to feel relaxed while living in this house, they can access and see some good views, a swiming pool and an indoor garden, from all the main rooms on the upper floor

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Axial Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Indonesia
Cite: "CL House / Axial Studio" 03 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907016/cl-house-axial-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream