World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Spartley & Partners
  6. 2018
  7. Heckfield Place / Spartley & Partners

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Heckfield Place / Spartley & Partners

  • 14:00 - 6 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Heckfield Place / Spartley & Partners
Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

Courtesy of Spratley & Partners © Peter Cook © Peter Cook © Peter Cook + 19

  • Architects

    Spartley & Partners

  • Location

    Hook RG27, United Kingdom

  • Interior Design

    BWT London

  • Lighting Design

    Lighting Design International

  • Area

    63000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Peter Cook

  • Contractors

    Operis Construction, Goodman Hichens

  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineers

    Apex Core

  • Structural Engineers

    Clegg Associates

  • Civil Engineers

    Cole Easdon

  • Planning Consultants

    GL Hearn

  • Building Control

    Bureau Veritas
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

Text description provided by the architects. Once home to antiquarian Horace Walpole, ‘Heckfield Place’ has been judiciously re-crafted into an ‘effortlessly stylish' countryside hotel with beautiful bedrooms, as well as two restaurants, a private cinema, Little Bothy spa, wine cellar, gardens and Home Farm, centred on sustainability and biodynamic farming principles.

Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Spratley & Partners completed the dramatic transformation of the 430-acre site in Hampshire into the UK’s most eagerly anticipated, luxury hotel in 2018, after a significant programme of restoration works which began in 2009 for private investment company, Morningside Group.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spratley & Partners
Courtesy of Spratley & Partners

Later, modern additions to the site, which was being used as a conference centre and wedding venue, were largely unsympathetic and not in-keeping with the original form and layout; the house was extended in the 1980s with a block of bedrooms and conference facilities which were small, basic and required substantial upgrading. The rooms in the listed building had also been subdivided, creating cramped spaces and disrupting the historical plan of the house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spratley & Partners
Courtesy of Spratley & Partners

After years of careful restoration and collaboration, this elegant, Grade II listed Georgian house and estate has been brought back to life and sensitively woven into its secluded landscape surroundings.

Save this picture!
Heckfield Place / Spartley & Partners, Courtesy of Spratley & Partners
Courtesy of Spratley & Partners

“A lot of care has been taken; the attention to detail is extraordinary. The historic property and grounds have been lovingly restored and future-proofed and we have had the luxury of time to do this. You can feel this when you spend time at Heckfield Place – you can see it in the restored architectural details, the established, fruitful gardens, the complementary interior design – you can even taste it in the quality of the produce we grow, the flavour of which has been perfected over time.”
- General Manager, Olivia Richli

Save this picture!
© Peter Cook
© Peter Cook

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Spartley & Partners
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United Kingdom
Cite: "Heckfield Place / Spartley & Partners" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/907011/heckfield-place-spartley-and-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream