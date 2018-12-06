Wellness Am Holand / firm architekten

+ 12

Architects firm architekten

Location 6883 Au, Austria

Lead Architect Christian Feldkircher

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Adolf Bereuter

Text description provided by the architects. The wellness area had to be doubled in size and include a variety of indoor and outdoor attractions, triumphing in an infinite outdoor pool. The area of the former spa got completely converted into a relaxation room. The aim was to create a silent space, with a spectacular view into the surrounding mountain landscape of the Austrian Alps. The floor is of rough-cut oak and the ceiling of loden textile panels.

The walls are covered with Swiss pine and loden textiles. The main building got extended and includes the spa area. The Easter outdoor area offers a Kneipp water-treading basin, a rain shower, and a cold-water basin. The western outdoor area comes up with the infinity pool. The spatial idea of the extension is to lengthen the main building without influencing the outer appearance.

From the inside, the building surprises with a core of dark leveled walls, including the showers, a sauna, the fireplace and two infrared chairs. The dark floor is made of bitumen terrazzo with small aluminum sprinkles. One can circulate around the core on varying levels and views to the outdoors. It is a calming walk with noises of splashing water and sizzling fire. Considering that only 24 guests share this spacious and manifold wellness area, it becomes a truly unique choice for a hotel.