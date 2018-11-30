WOHA's Kampung Admiralty Singapore Named 2018 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival

WOHA's Kampung Admiralty Singapore in Singapore has been named the 2018 World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival, concluding this year's three-day event in Amsterdam. The building, which combines dedicated senior-housing facilities with a broad mixed-use program and a lush green roof, was selected from a strikingly broad shortlist that included works from offices such as Sanjay Puri Architects, Koffi & Diabate Architectes, Heatherwick Studio, Spheron Architects, and INNOCAD.

The World Architecture Festival invites shortlisted architects from around the world to present their projects in a range of categories, the winners of which are invited to present in front of a Super Jury for final selection.

Also announced was the 2018 Future Project of the Year, an award that recognises exceptional potential in an as-yet unbuilt project. This year's honoree was the Medellin River Parks / Botanical Master Plan by Colombian Architects Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos. The project, which will introduce new public green space to the heart of the Medellin, is an integral part of the ongoing urban renaissance in the Colombian city.

The full list of awardees at the 2018 World Architecture Festival below:

Editor's Note: Article to be updated with images.

2018 World Building of the Year:

WOHA - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore (Category: Mixed Use)

Full Shortlist for 2018 World Building of the Year:

Category: School: Tezuka Architects - Muku Nursery School - Fuji City, Japan

Category: Civic and Community: CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia

Category: Health - Future Projects and Sport: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Category: Culture: Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia

Category: Display: Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre, Allinge, Denmark

Category: House: David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland

Category: Housing, Small Scale: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom

Category: New & Old: Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa

Category: Office: INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria

Category: Production, Energy, & Recycling: Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland

Category: Hotel and Leisure: SeARCH - Hotel Jakarta, Javakade, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Category: Housing, Large Scale: SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India

Category: Religion and Shopping: NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China

Category: Religion: Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel, London, United Kingdom

Category: Health: AAPROG - BOECKX- B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke Belgium

Category Higher Education and Research: Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom

Category: House - Future Projects and School: nextoffice - Guyim Vault House

Category: Villa: KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Willits, United States of America

Category: Transport: Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom

2018 Future Project of the Year:

Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia

Full Shortlist for 2018 Future Project of the Year:

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran

Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia

Aedas - Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taichung, Taiwan

KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada

Warren and Mahoney Architects with Woods Bagot - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand

nextoffice - Guyim Vault House

Monk Mackenzie + Novare - Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India

BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines

3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Amelia Tulum

2018 INSIDE: World Interior of the Year

Save this picture! Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

JAC studios - Yumin Art Nouveau Collection, Phoenix Jeju, South Korea

2018 Landscape of the Year:

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Pedestrian Path along the Gypsum Mines, Barcelona, Spain

2018 Small Project of the Year:

Camilo Morales - Piedras Bayas Beauchamp, Atacama Desert, Chile

Use of Colour Prize:

dePaor - Palas Cinema, Galway, Ireland

Best Use of Certified Timber Prize:

Winner: Tzannes - International House Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Highly Commended: Ian Ritchie Architects - Royal Academy of Music Theatre and new Recital Hall, London, UK

Glass Future Prize:

Studio Gang - Tour Montparnasse, Paris, France