Rem Koolhaas: Live Lecture Stream from the World Architecture Festival

Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas will give the final keynote lecture today at the World Architecture Festival. ArchDaily will be streaming this keynote from our Facebook page.

This is the first year that the WAF is being held in Amsterdam. Paul Finch, Programme Director of World Architecture Festival, commented, ”just as the Dutch masters presided over a golden age of artistic endeavour and expression in the 17th century, Rem and his contemporaries have spearheaded architectural innovation that has been exported and embraced around the world."

Over the past few days over X winning projects have been honored as category winners. The World Building of the Year will be announced following the lecture.