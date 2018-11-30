Carla Juaçaba Studio Wins the AR Emerging Architecture Awards 2018

Save this picture! Carla Juaçaba/Casa Santa Teresa. Image © Federico Cairoli

Brazil-based Carla Juaçaba Studio has been announced as the winner of the AR’s Emerging Architecture Awards 2018 in Amsterdam. The firm will receive a £10,000 prize in recognition of exemplary projects such as their chapel for the Pavilion of the Holy See at the 2018 Venice Biennale, and the Casa Santa Teresa in Rio de Janiero.

The practice was chosen from a shortlist of 14 by a judging panel featuring Spanish architect Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, finalists of the inaugural 1999 AR Emerging Architecture awards; Indian architect Gurjit Singh Matharoo commended in the 2009 edition; and Ronald Rietveld of Dutch practice RAAAF, winners in 2013.

+ 6

Save this picture! Carla Juaçaba/Casa Santa Teresa. Image © Federico Cairoli

In awarding the honor to Carla Juaçaba Studio, the jury praised the firm’s “consistency and continuity…from a simple pavilion to a family house, the tenacity and determination to achieve her vision, and working closely on site.” Reflecting on the winner, jury panelist Ángela García de Paredes said “‘Carla Juaçaba proposed something that interests me a lot and which I haven’t seen before. It also means a lot to celebrate the work of a female sole practitioner – it is tough to be a woman in architecture.”

Save this picture! Tipperne Bird Sanctuary / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter. Image © Rasmus Norlander

The winner was joined by two Highly Commended practices: Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter from Denmark and Yu Momoeda Architecture Office from Japan. While Johansen Skovsted were praised for projects such as the Tipperne nature reserve and the Skjern River pumping stations in Denmark, Yu Momoeda was commended for the Four Funeral Houses and Sakura Passage ceremony hall in Japan.

Save this picture! Agri Chapel / Yu Momoeda Architecture Office. Image © Yousuke Harigane

This year also saw the introduction of the Peter Davey Prize, awarded to the editor’s choice as a celebration of the 20th edition of Emerging Architecture. The award was given to Aulets Arquitectes from Mallorca, Spain, for work such as Plà I Llevan oenological station and the Arimunani School, both in Mallorca. The award is named in honor of Peter Davey, second-longest-serving editor of the Architectural Review and founder of the AR Emerging Architecture Awards in 1999, who passed away earlier this year.

Save this picture! Oenological Station / Aulets Arquitectes. Image © Jose Hebia

The full shortlist was as follows:

Abari, Kathmandu, Nepal

Alejandro Guerrero | Andrea Soto, Zapopan, Mexico

Ampuero Yutronic, London, United Kingdom

DOMAT, Hong Kong

OJT, New Orleans, United States

Rosmaninho + Azevedo, Porto, Portugal

Studio FH Architects, Kampala, Uganda

Studio Weave, London, United Kingdom

T O B Architect, Dublin, Ireland

Titan, Nantes, France

Highly Commended Yu Momoeda Architecture Office, Fukuoka, Japan

Yu Momoeda Architecture Office, Fukuoka, Japan Highly Commended Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter, Copenhagen, Denmark

Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter, Copenhagen, Denmark Winner Carla Juaçaba Studio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Carla Juaçaba Studio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Peter Davey Prize Aulets Arquitectes, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The Architectural Review has recognized young designers for their talents since 1999 in the AR Emerging Architecture awards. With 19 years of award winners, the Architecture Review has had the privilege to honor now-household-names such as Shigeru Ban, Anna Heringer, Thomas Heatherwick, Jürgen Mayer H and Frida Escobedo.

News via: The Architectural Review