Lucciano’s Cerro de las Rosas / FERRO assoc.

Architects FERRO assoc.

Location Av. Hugo Wast 4653, X5000 Córdoba, Argentina

Author Architects Gretel Ferro

Work Direction Mara Carmignani, Cecilia Tortone, Marcos Tortone

Design Team Juan Ignacio Chiessa

Area 224.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Gonzalo Viramonte

Local Construction Pia Aznar, Belen Villagra, Ignacio Bennasar

Graphic Design Nicolás Pellegrini More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is the flagship store in Cordoba of Lucciano's, the ice cream company established in 2011 by Christian and Daniel Otero, who want to satisfy the most demanding customers of artisan ice cream. The place is located in “Cerro de las Rosas” one of the most visited restaurant epicenters of Córdoba. It is a strategic corner in the neighborhood. This new century redirected the spot of the gastronomic premises, which used to put the eye on the product, to put it also on the design of the store. Lucciano's noticed that costumers were looking for more than just the best ice cream, they were looking for a unique experience.

The image of the premises, in charge of Ferro Assoc. Architecture Studio has the baseline of the company but with a particular treatment for this location. Because each store is designed respecting its immediate surrounding, enhancing it in the search of a visual heterogeneity between the rest of the stores but maintaining the sense of unity among them. The brand carried out the project in an existing location, where some elements were maintained, such as the porphyry “Patagonico” as it is a material widely used in the área. Access doors and cement floor were also preserved.

On the outside, two iron giant birdcage are there to seat but, unintentionally, they are a valuable marketing tool because as being a fun experience, people want to share it with others in the networks. The architectural design is eclectic, trying to merge modern aspects with styles of different decades in spatial interventions of existing premises.

In reference to materials, the resource is to divide them into two large groups: those used in all projects, to consolidate the image of the Company, and those used occasionally with the purpose of making each place a unique piece. This location particularly uses cement, stone, wood, ceramic, marble, iron, etc. The ice cream, the lettering, and communication, the ambiance, are, in musical terms, notes that harmonically arranged to define a melody, for those who intend to visit Lucciano's.