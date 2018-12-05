World
  EH House / Estudio GMARQ

EH House / Estudio GMARQ

  10:00 - 5 December, 2018
EH House / Estudio GMARQ
EH House / Estudio GMARQ
  • Architects

    Estudio GMARQ

  • Location

    Pilar, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Arch. Adrian Govetto, Arch. Lucas Mansilla, Arch. Marcelo Forja

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. This is a permanent home for a young couple that doesn’t plan on having children, at least in the medium term. So the program escapes the usual projects of closed neighborhoods. 

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

On the other hand, the land has the front facing north, so public rooms that turn to the garden do not receive direct sunlight. To respond to these constraints, the main rooms become passing through rooms north-south direction, working visual barriers to achieving privacy where necessary. 

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

In the case of the dining room, a garden with plants designed, whose volume fulfills that same function. Upstairs, the suite opens to a patio that guarantees the entrance of the sun but cuts the visuals from the street.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Cite: "EH House / Estudio GMARQ" [Casa EH / Estudio GMARQ] 05 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906904/eh-house-estudio-gmarq/> ISSN 0719-8884

