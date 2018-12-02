World
  7. Salariyeh Residential Building / Heram Architects

Salariyeh Residential Building / Heram Architects

  • 23:00 - 2 December, 2018
Salariyeh Residential Building / Heram Architects
Salariyeh Residential Building / Heram Architects, © deed studio
© deed studio

© deed studio

  • Architects

    Heram Architects

  • Location

    Qom, Qom Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Morteza Alinia Moghadam, Hmaid Babaei

  • Design Team

    Elika Zarei, Bahareh Sheisi, Marziyeh Golshahi, Andisheh Oskuyi, Fatemeh Asad Soleymani, Ehsan Kazerooni, Kazem Rezayani

  • Area

    3600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    deed studio
© deed studio
© deed studio

Criteria
Salariyeh is a residential building that has been formed in the city of. The buildings that are formed in the urban context & body in regard to the criteria and regulations of the municipality have different challenges and limitations. These projects typically have the same facade dictated and certain plans, that prevent any dynamism and spatial quality within and out of the project, as well as the connection between the interior and exterior of the building, is not created.

© deed studio
© deed studio
Diagram 2
Diagram 2
© deed studio
© deed studio

Background
The project is located in the city of Qom. religious beliefs like "privacy" and "lack of visibility from the exterior into the building" play an important role in urban decision making and neighborhood relationships.

© deed studio
© deed studio
Section A
Section A
© deed studio
© deed studio

Designs
The design stages of the slow-moving project were formed as a research within a specific context. The formation of console systems and how to deal with them (which was a challenge to urban criteria), as well as the depth of the project, came up with other layers of issues and potential of the project. Layers that have been influenced by progress in the design process, social, cultural, structural, and even project implementation details.

© deed studio
© deed studio

In this way, the design of the urban wall of the project was considered as a wall that incorporates internal functions, plans, privacy and criteria. in an interactive dialogue, it has its impact interior and exterior of the building. Finally, the project represented itself as an integrated form in the urban uniform context which has an independent identity relative to the surrounding context.

© deed studio
© deed studio

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Salariyeh Residential Building / Heram Architects" 02 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906898/salariyeh-residential-building-heram-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

