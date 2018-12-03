World
Fig Tree House / Bloot Architecture
Fig Tree House / Bloot Architecture, © Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy

© Christian Van Der Kooy

© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy

Text description provided by the architects. In The Hague’s Vogelwijk district in The Netherlands, a minimalist house extension contrasts sharply with the expressive brick architecture of a 1927’s house, exposing the hidden qualities.

© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy
Concept Scheme
Concept Scheme
© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy

The house has an original annex at the front side with behind it a beautiful fig tree in the garden that was not visible from inside the old house. Because the new extension extends beyond the existing width of the house, the glass extension is going into a relationship with the existing annex. This creates a semi-enclosed outdoor space around the old fig tree. By widening the extension, a third world arises around the hidden fig tree alongside the old and the new world.

© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy

The design for the extension of the house balances between a sharp contrast and the relationship it has with the existing 'hidden' qualities of the house.

© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy

The existing architecture from 1927 has elements of Art Nouveau and the Amsterdam School. The new addition adds a sharp contrast to the expressive brick architecture through minimalist detailing. The fully glazed façade has a minimal roof ledge and glass that runs to the level of the garden. From the inside, there are virtually no visual barriers to the outside, to which view and daylight are given free rein. The construction of the extension is kept out of sight but for one plus-shaped column, which makes the roof of the extension seem to float. The glass facade can open up to a large open corner, which makes the dining table feel as if it is in the outside space. This is in contrast to the modest kitchen and dining room with less natural light in the original house.

© Christian Van Der Kooy
© Christian Van Der Kooy

In the interior the concrete floor and the new kitchen wall have  been used to connect old and new. The floor and the kitchen penetrate into the existing home and in this way mix old and new through sharp lines.

Section A
Section A
Detail
Detail

About this office
Bloot Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Fig Tree House / Bloot Architecture" 03 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906893/fig-tree-house-bloot-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

