World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Spain
  5. Espinet / Ubach
  6. 2018
  7. Social Housing in Can Batlló / Espinet / Ubach

Social Housing in Can Batlló / Espinet / Ubach

  • 10:00 - 3 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Social Housing in Can Batlló / Espinet / Ubach
Save this picture!
Social Housing in Can Batlló / Espinet / Ubach, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute + 34

  • Associate Architect

    Pedro Ondoño

  • Chief project architect

    Berta Grau

  • Team

    Marta Longo, Miquel Miralles

  • Structures

    Bis Arquitectes, Àrea 5

  • Engineering

    Josep Ma Delmuns, Josep Zaldívar

  • Executive Management

    Ardèvol Associats

  • Technical Architect

    Enric Iturbe

  • Architect PMH

    Daniel López

  • Construction

    Cartuja Inmobiliaria, SAU
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

INTERIOR COURTYARD AS A HEAT ENGINE
The architecture studio Espinet / Ubach has completed a project consisting of 26 social housing units situated next to the emblematic old textile factory Can Batlló in Barcelona. A central courtyard is the driving element of the project, as it regulates the temperature of the building and acts as the epicentre of community life.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The residential building of Can Batlló is the result of a public competition organized by the Municipal Patronat de l'Habitatge de Barcelona (PMHB). It is located on a residual site, bordering the former textile factory of Can Batlló (which has been classified as ‘of public interest’), in the heart of the Sants district.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Under the title ‘Opening Roads’, the competition presented the concept of a ‘wrapped’ structure of different heights, in accordance with local regulations on exterior and interior levels. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

This initial approach allowed us to explore the qualities of an interior courtyard, not only as a lighting and ventilation element, but also as an instrument of connection between the dwellings. The courtyard works as a climatic machine and has obtained very favourable results in the bioclimatic study of the building.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The programme presents a new way of understanding the internal layout of the dwellings. A ring of service areas has been placed around the courtyard, in the inner crown, and flexible living areas on the exterior facade.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The ‘skin’ of the building adapts to each façade and produces optimal visual assembly. The result is the subtle fractures in the façade, the de-orthogonally of the envelope, and the break in geometric order of the dividing walls.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The building has a robust presence at street level.  A porch shelters the entrance to the garage and enlarges the pedestrian access to the Can Batlló park. The treatment of facades reflects this intention; vivid white vertical perforations on the floors that accommodate the apartments and dark grey in the treatment of corrugated sheets on the ground floor. The building appears to ‘float’ thanks to this chromatic contrast.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Founded in Barcelona in 1976 under the direction of Miquel Espinet (1948) and Antoni Ubach (1944-2018), the studio’s work is based on social and cultural commitment, technological innovation, a respect for the environment and functionality. Among their most recent works are a medical research complex in Barcelona, ​​a winery in Tarragona and the restoration of the emblematic Palau Pons i Pascual in Passeig de Gràcia, Barcelona.

Save this picture!
Detail 02
Detail 02

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Espinet / Ubach
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Spain
Cite: "Social Housing in Can Batlló / Espinet / Ubach" [Viviendas Sociales en Can Batlló / Espinet / Ubach] 03 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906886/social-housing-in-can-batllo-espinet-ubach/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream