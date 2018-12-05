World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Balzar Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Mirasal Residential / Balzar Arquitectos + Julia Alcocer

Mirasal Residential / Balzar Arquitectos + Julia Alcocer

  • 16:00 - 5 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mirasal Residential / Balzar Arquitectos + Julia Alcocer
Save this picture!
Mirasal Residential / Balzar Arquitectos + Julia Alcocer, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 33

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. Torrevieja is a seaside town located south of Alicante, known for its major tourism attraction. Its surroundings have a high landscape and ecological value on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in the form of Las Lagunas de La Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Distant views towards this natural park with mesmerizing light pink hue of the salt lagoon, a recently constructed urbanization in which there are no neighboring buildings yet, striking topography and a complete triangular block form the context in which Balzar Arquitectos and Julia Alcocer have designed the Mirasal residential complex.

Save this picture!
Model 07
Model 07

The project resolves the placement on the lot by conforming to its perimeter, creating a large interior garden. The building seeks to harmonize with the topography, mimicking the levels of the natural terrain. It is architecture which aims to express itself as a whole, whose plasticity is a result of its horizontal proportions and white materials.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The building is currently under construction, with an estimated end date for the first phase of construction in early 2019. Recently, two show homes have been finished and equipped in order to commercialize the complex.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Balzar Arquitectos
Office
Julia Alcocer
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Mirasal Residential / Balzar Arquitectos + Julia Alcocer" [Residencial Mirasal / Balzar Arquitectos + Julia Alcocer] 05 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906873/mirasal-residential-balzar-arquitectos-plus-julia-alcocer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream