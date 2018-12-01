Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Showcasing some of the leading regional and international artists - many of whom will be presenting their work in the Middle East for the first time - Leila Heller Gallery is the largest privately held public art gallery in the Middle East. Located in one of Dubai’s most distinguished art hubs, Alserkal Avenue, the gallery consists of two warehouses merged with one another and transformed into a fully functioning gallery space.

A gallery by definition needs to be subtle in its approach as the space is secondary to the art that is displayed within it. Wandering throughout the galleries, the visitors find themselves enveloped by the minimal design strategy LSD is known for and raw materials that works hand-in-hand throughout the gallery to offer a bright, airy space that can accommodate art installations of all shapes and sizes comfortably.

The refined industrial material palette works well to invoke an artist studio atmosphere and the industrial neighborhood in which the gallery is located

A welcoming entrance separating both galleries without visibly enclosing them. The raised plinth serves as a threshold between all three galleries and the small works reference and artist library. The spiral industrially raw staircase presents both a sculptural element and formal entrance to the upstairs private viewing gallery and staff offices.

Fabricated by local trades who are housed within 2km of the gallery, the staircase is made entirely out of steel channels wrapped in tack-welded raw 3mm thick hot rolled machined steel panels.