  7. Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design

Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design

  • 21:00 - 1 December, 2018
Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design
© 8th Street Studio
© 8th Street Studio

  • Architects

    L.S. Design

  • Location

    Al-Serkal Avenue, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Lead Architects

    Omar Abdelghafour

  • Other participants

    Omar Abdelghafour, Gerald Magpantay, Darin De-Grads

  • Area

    2500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    8th Street Studio
© 8th Street Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Showcasing some of the leading regional and international artists - many of whom will be presenting their work in the Middle East for the first time - Leila Heller Gallery is the largest privately held public art gallery in the Middle East. Located in one of Dubai’s most distinguished art hubs, Alserkal Avenue, the gallery consists of two warehouses merged with one another and transformed into a fully functioning gallery space.

© 8th Street Studio
A gallery by definition needs to be subtle in its approach as the space is secondary to the art that is displayed within it.  Wandering throughout the galleries, the visitors find themselves enveloped by the minimal design strategy LSD is known for and raw materials that works hand-in-hand throughout the gallery to offer a bright, airy space that can accommodate art installations of all shapes and sizes comfortably.

© 8th Street Studio
The refined industrial material palette works well to invoke an artist studio atmosphere and the industrial neighborhood in which the gallery is located

© 8th Street Studio
A welcoming entrance separating both galleries without visibly enclosing them. The raised plinth serves as a threshold between all three galleries and the small works reference and artist library. The spiral industrially raw staircase presents both a sculptural element and formal entrance to the upstairs private viewing gallery and staff offices.

Axonometric View
Axonometric View

Fabricated by local trades who are housed within 2km of the gallery, the staircase is made entirely out of steel channels wrapped in tack-welded raw 3mm thick hot rolled machined steel panels.

© 8th Street Studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Leila Heller Gallery / L.S. Design" 01 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906863/leila-heller-gallery-ls-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

