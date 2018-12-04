Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space / (EPMMOP)

+ 64

Collaborators María del Cármen Burbano and Tatiana Páez

Structural Design Danilo Orozco and Sandra Toapanta

Project Management EP-EMSEGURIDAD

Builder Santiago Cáceres (Consorcio Los Chillos) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The "Parque 6 de Junio" is a project carried out with a methodology that aims to emphasize the socio-environmental conditions of the place. The objective is to transform this public space into a tool to combat insecurity, violence, disorder and unhealthiness. This park aims to become a space of distraction for the community, with all the facilities for people of all ages. The park will benefit 16,000 residents of the sector.

The park design process had the participation of the community, who were called to different activities to establish the problem and needs of the space to intervene. Socializations, exploratory marches and workshops were part of the activities that were carried out prior to the construction of this public space, these in turn generated a starting point of appropriation of the project.

The park makes use of different resources to preserve the environment. The incorporation of natural roads, not only respects and recalls old trails used by park users, but also allows the operation of a natural drainage system, where surface runoff waters return to the ground. The use of native vegetation, infiltration ditches, low consumption sanitary batteries, solar lighting and the conservation of existing trees are part of this project's contribution to the environment.

As a design strategy and in recognition of the particularities of the site (topography and vegetation), it makes use of the small topographic reliefs of the park, of an old cycling circuit to generate different experiences in the user. This pre-existing condition allows the development of small hills that generate entertainment spaces such as slides, tarabitas and climbing walls.