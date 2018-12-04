World
  Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space / (EPMMOP)

Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space / (EPMMOP)

  16:00 - 4 December, 2018
Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space / (EPMMOP)
© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas

© Juan Andrés Salas

  • Collaborators

    María del Cármen Burbano and Tatiana Páez

  • Structural Design

    Danilo Orozco and Sandra Toapanta

  • Project Management

    EP-EMSEGURIDAD

  • Builder

    Santiago Cáceres (Consorcio Los Chillos)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas

Text description provided by the architects. The "Parque 6 de Junio" is a project carried out with a methodology that aims to emphasize the socio-environmental conditions of the place. The objective is to transform this public space into a tool to combat insecurity, violence, disorder and unhealthiness. This park aims to become a space of distraction for the community, with all the facilities for people of all ages. The park will benefit 16,000 residents of the sector.

© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas
Floors and Furniture Plan
Floors and Furniture Plan
© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas

The park design process had the participation of the community, who were called to different activities to establish the problem and needs of the space to intervene. Socializations, exploratory marches and workshops were part of the activities that were carried out prior to the construction of this public space, these in turn generated a starting point of appropriation of the project.

Details 1
Details 1
© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas
Detail 2
Detail 2

The park makes use of different resources to preserve the environment. The incorporation of natural roads, not only respects and recalls old trails used by park users, but also allows the operation of a natural drainage system, where surface runoff waters return to the ground. The use of native vegetation, infiltration ditches, low consumption sanitary batteries, solar lighting and the conservation of existing trees are part of this project's contribution to the environment.

© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas

As a design strategy and in recognition of the particularities of the site (topography and vegetation), it makes use of the small topographic reliefs of the park, of an old cycling circuit to generate different experiences in the user. This pre-existing condition allows the development of small hills that generate entertainment spaces such as slides, tarabitas and climbing walls.

© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas
General Sections 1
General Sections 1
© Juan Andrés Salas
© Juan Andrés Salas

Cite: "Parque 6 de Junio - Safe Public Space / (EPMMOP)" 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

