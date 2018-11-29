World
WAF Day 2 Streaming: Live Lectures from David Adjaye, Francine Houben and Nathalie de Vries

WAF Day 2 Streaming: Live Lectures from David Adjaye, Francine Houben and Nathalie de Vries

Make sure to tune in to our Facebook live streams of today’s selection of lectures. We’ll also be streaming the winners at 19:15 CET. To see the previous day’s streams, click here.

9:00 CET - Miranda Milanovic
Senior Adviser Space and Sustainability, Genentech Amsterdam

10:05 CET - Keith Priest
Partner, Fletcher Priest Architects

10:50 CET - Prof Lesley Lokko
Head of Graduate School of Archirtecture, University of Johannesburg

12:00 CET - India Mahdavi
Principal, India Mahdavi

13:00 CET - James O’ Callaghan and Brian Eckersley
Co-Founding Directors, Eckersley O’Callaghan Engineers

14:00 CET - Nathalie de Vries
Director and Co-Founder, MVRDV

14:45 CET - Maria Warner Wong
Design Director and Co-Founder, WOW Architects / Warner Wong Design

16:50 CET - Misak Terzibasiyan
Founder and Owner, Uarchitects

18:15 CET - Sir David Adjaye
Principal, Adjaye Associates

19:15 CET - Category Winner Announcements

