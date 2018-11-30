World
  7. Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo, © Rafael Gamo
    Francisco Ortiz

    Rafael Carrillo – Taller 499

    Grupo SAI Gerson Huerta – Ingeniería Estructural Sismoresistente

    Tomás Rodríguez

    Graciela Iturbide
© Rafael Gamo
Text description provided by the architects. On a plot of 7x14 in the Barrio del Niño Jesús and just a few steps from Graciela Iturbide's house, a small tower of only three levels extruded in a literal way, extrudes its measurements in plan to become a solid piece of clay that de-constructs before its own materiality in very thin and almost imperceptible tensions of steel.

© Rafael Gamo
Inside, three planes of wood, concrete, and marble appear stretched from one side to another creating a pair of voids of multiple heights, probably plagued in the near future by patios with gardens, authorship of its owner.

© Rafael Gamo
Their interior facades insinuate in an almost imperceptible way the conditions of the adjacencies that surround them with a sieve that lets or does not pass the light and later become shadows.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
The service area, the circulations and the large bookcase are grouped in a vertical element that is integrated into the container walls to practically disappear and only give body to the volume.

Section
© Rafael Gamo
FacadeSection
A work that above all sought silence, synthesis, continuous, repetitive and almost obsessive use of a single material. A strategic use of the "form" and proportions to make the concrete disappear from the structure and become almost self-supporting.

© Rafael Gamo
A work that seeks to be mass and emptiness, an ethereal volume that disappears with light and shadow; that it ceases to be, so that the powerful atmosphere that transpires this woman that we so admire inhabits it and makes it his.

© Rafael Gamo
Isometric
© Rafael Gamo
Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
Brick

Cite: "Iturbide Studio / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo" [Estudio Iturbide / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo] 30 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906832/iturbide-studio-taller-de-arquitectura-mauricio-rocha-plus-gabriela-carrillo/> ISSN 0719-8884

