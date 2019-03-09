World
  7. The Signal House / Fraher Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Signal House / Fraher Architects

  9 March, 2019
The Signal House / Fraher Architects
The Signal House / Fraher Architects, © Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

© Adam Scott

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

Text description provided by the architects. This is the first project where Fraher Architects worked alongside their in-house construction company, Findlay Fraher. Together they delivered the project from inception to completion as a design-led, design and build service. Fraher Architects revisited every aspect of the existing building to propose the most efficient use of space whilst creating a strong sense of place within each of the floors. The client wished to fully refurbish the building, adding a lower ground floor and loft extension.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott
Proposed Lower Ground Floor Plan
Proposed Lower Ground Floor Plan
© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

The location of the existing stairs presented challenges with the vertical route up through the building. The resultant lower ground floor level felt disconnected from the other floor levels. The brief gave Fraher the opportunity to look at relocating the stair core to become a feature piece of furniture, that runs through the center of the building. This enabled spaces to be opened within the plan to provide generous and dynamic living areas. The staircase stretches across every level of the building, providing a dedicated circulation space, whilst maintaining views across each living area.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

The existing coal vaults were opened up and the existing floor was lowered to provide a submerged shower room and utility space to service the House. Every opportunity was made to maximize the internal spaces whilst minimizing encroachment onto the garden. Fraher Architects provided a full RIBA 1-7 Architectural service for this project.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott
Proposed First and Loft Floor Plan
Proposed First and Loft Floor Plan
© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

