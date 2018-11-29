Hey Banda / balbek bureau

+ 31

Architects balbek bureau

Location Kiev, Ukraine

Lead Architects Slava Balbek , Anna Riabova, Liza Kormilets

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yevhenii Avramenko

Manufacturers Loading...

Project managers Helen Kryzhanovskaya, Tanya Khuk

Owners Bnda Agency More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An extravagant office of the Ukrainian creative agency Banda Agency is located on Vozdvizhenka in the historical district of Kyiv. Banda Agency wanted to create a comfortable working space suitable for an artistic soul. Embracing their desire to make employees feel like they’re anywhere else but not at work, we provided the creative office of the agency with an extraordinary meeting room in the form of a swimming pool, a vibrant bar area, and spacious working tables.

The office is divided into following functional units - a front desk, 4 working spaces, 2 meeting rooms, 2 lounge areas, a kitchen and a terrace.

A detached in-built barn-house accommodates the working space of three co-founders and executives of Banda Agency.

Vintage retro furniture bought at the flea market was restored and partly refinished. The entire office feels open and light, designed in minimalist style with an industrial look.