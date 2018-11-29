World
  Hey Banda / balbek bureau

Hey Banda / balbek bureau

  23:00 - 29 November, 2018
Hey Banda / balbek bureau
© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

© Yevhenii Avramenko
Text description provided by the architects. An extravagant office of the Ukrainian creative agency Banda Agency is located on Vozdvizhenka in the historical district of Kyiv. Banda Agency wanted to create a comfortable working space suitable for an artistic soul. Embracing their desire to make employees feel like they’re anywhere else but not at work, we provided the creative office of the agency with an extraordinary meeting room in the form of a swimming pool, a vibrant bar area, and spacious working tables.

© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Yevhenii Avramenko
The office is divided into following functional units - a front desk, 4 working spaces, 2 meeting rooms, 2 lounge areas, a kitchen and a terrace.
A detached in-built barn-house accommodates the working space of three co-founders and executives of Banda Agency.

© Yevhenii Avramenko
Vintage retro furniture bought at the flea market was restored and partly refinished. The entire office feels open and light, designed in minimalist style with an industrial look.

© Yevhenii Avramenko
balbek bureau
