The 2018 World Architecture Festival Announces the Day One Winners

Following an extensive day of presentations, panels, critiques, and talks The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the Day 1 category winners in their 2018 programming. Winners are recognized in over 35 categories over the first two days of the conference, which culminates with the announcement of the World Building of the Year 2018 on the third and final day of the conference.
While still early days, the world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards is poised for its biggest year yet, with a total of 535 shortlisted projects from 57 countries across the world.
The finalist projects will be selected live at the festival by a Super Jury made up of jury chair Nathalie de Vries, Director & Co-founder of MVRDV; Lesley Lokko, Head of the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg; Manuelle Gautrand, Founder of Manuelle Gautrand Architecture; Li Xiaodong, Founder of Atelier Li Xiaodong; and Frederick Cooper Llosa, Founder and Senior Partner of COOPER, GRAÑA, NICOLINI, Arquitectos.
The full shortlist of projects can be viewed here, and see which built and future projects took home the first day's awards after the break.
INSIDE Awards
Category: Health
Winner: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab by HDR + Gensler + Clive Wilkinson Architects
Category: Education
Winner: B Campus by AIM Architecture
Category: Office
Winner: The Department Store by Squire and Partners
Highly Commended (Joint): Logistic Republic Automation Warehouse Between Machine, Between Human by JC Architecture
Highly Commended (Joint): Frasers Property Australia Head Office by BVN
Category: Retail
Winner: BLANK by Hangzhou AN Interior Design Co
Highly Commended: NikeLab CHI by RUFprojec
Completed Buildings
Category: Civic and Community
Winner: CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia
Category: Health-Future Projects and Sport
Winner: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Category: Culture
Winner: Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia
Category: Display
Winner: Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre, Allinge, Denmark
Category: House
Winner: David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland
Category: Housing, Small Scale
Winner: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom
Category: New & Old
Winner: Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa
Category: Office
Winner: INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria
Category: Production, Energy & Recycling
Winner: Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland
Future Projects
Category: Civic
Winner: BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines
Category: Competition Entries
Winner: Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran
Category: Experimental
Winner: KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada
Category: Infrastructure
Winner: Monk Mackenzie – Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India
Category: Leisure-Led Development
Winner: BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland
Category: Office
Winner: 3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland
