The 2018 World Architecture Festival Announces the Day One Winners

Following an extensive day of presentations, panels, critiques, and talks The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the Day 1 category winners in their 2018 programming. Winners are recognized in over 35 categories over the first two days of the conference, which culminates with the announcement of the World Building of the Year 2018 on the third and final day of the conference.

While still early days, the world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards is poised for its biggest year yet, with a total of 535 shortlisted projects from 57 countries across the world.

The finalist projects will be selected live at the festival by a Super Jury made up of jury chair Nathalie de Vries, Director & Co-founder of MVRDV; Lesley Lokko, Head of the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg; Manuelle Gautrand, Founder of Manuelle Gautrand Architecture; Li Xiaodong, Founder of Atelier Li Xiaodong; and Frederick Cooper Llosa, Founder and Senior Partner of COOPER, GRAÑA, NICOLINI, Arquitectos.

The full shortlist of projects can be viewed here, and see which built and future projects took home the first day's awards after the break.

INSIDE Awards

Category: Health

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab by HDR + Gensler + Clive Wilkinson Architects

Winner: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab by HDR + Gensler + Clive Wilkinson Architects

Category: Education

B Campus by AIM Architecture.

Winner: B Campus by AIM Architecture

Category: Office

The Department Store by Squire and Partners.

Winner: The Department Store by Squire and Partners

Highly Commended (Joint): Logistic Republic Automation Warehouse Between Machine, Between Human by JC Architecture

Highly Commended (Joint): Frasers Property Australia Head Office by BVN

Category: Retail

BLANK by Hangzhou AN Interior Design Co.

Winner: BLANK by Hangzhou AN Interior Design Co

Highly Commended: NikeLab CHI by RUFprojec

Completed Buildings

Category: Civic and Community

CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink

Winner: CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia

Category: Health-Future Projects and Sport

Winner: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Category: Culture

Winner: Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia

Category: Display

Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre

Winner: Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre, Allinge, Denmark

Category: House

Winner: David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland

Category: Housing, Small Scale

Winner: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom

Category: New & Old

Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA

Winner: Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa

Category: Office

Winner: INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria

Category: Production, Energy & Recycling

Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station

Winner: Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland

Future Projects

Category: Civic

Winner: BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines

Category: Competition Entries

Winner: Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran

Category: Experimental

Winner: KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada

Category: Infrastructure

Winner: Monk Mackenzie – Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India

Category: Leisure-Led Development

Winner: BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland

Category: Office

3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Winner: 3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland