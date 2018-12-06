World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. A.A.N ARCHITECTS
  6. 2018
  7. Heytea Daydreamer / A.A.N ARCHITECTS

Heytea Daydreamer / A.A.N ARCHITECTS

  • 23:00 - 6 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Heytea Daydreamer / A.A.N ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

© Zeng Zhe © Zeng Zhe © Zeng Zhe © Zeng Zhe + 28

  • Architects

    A.A.N ARCHITECTS

  • Location

    Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Lead Architect

    Junjie Yan

  • Design Team

    Keyan Tan, Xiaoling Zheng, Yuxing Yi, Yinghua Wen,Heng Du, Shaozhen Zhuo, Luolin Zhang, Kai Xu

  • Area

    486.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zeng Zhe

  • Construction Drawing

    Muland Studio

  • Lighting Consultant

    Pingyong Zhong，Nengjian Li

  • HEYTEA DP1 Location

    F1, Uniwalk ,99 new Lake Road, Baoan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • HEYTEA DP2 Location

    No. 5001, Huanggang Road, Shenye Shangcheng South District, Phase 3, T3078, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • HEYTEA DP3 Location

    No. 5, Xiancun Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong ,China

  • HEYTEA DP1 Area

    190 sqm

  • HEYTEA DP2 Area

    140 sqm

  • HEYTEA DP3 Area

    156 sqm

  • Client

    HEYTEA

  • Commercial plan

    Da Shu Hao Food Research Bureau
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Distance affects the way of communication
Dr. Edward Hall, an American anthropologist who divides four different types of distances from interpersonal relationships, and the renowned socialist Erving Goffman defined “to meet” as "the constant mutual attention of people in public places."

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Human beings are natural social animals and supposed to live in different sizes and types of groups, and the social group is constructed by the relationship, which is constituted by the relativity of the individual’s position. In this special structure, the individual activity will influence the whole structure, on the other hand the whole structure also affects and restricts the individual's activity.

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

In the social space, at the same time, the positions of similar individuals who share similar characters, interests and practical activities are also close. A small-scale space makes people feel close to each other, however a large-scale space has greater inclusiveness and possibility.

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

The ways of communication produced by different distances between people are respective, and the relationship between distance and human activities is also ubiquitous.

Save this picture!
Heytea Daydreamer / A.A.N ARCHITECTS, © Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe
Save this picture!
Courtesy of A.A.N ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of A.A.N ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Exploring the Social Relationship in A New Age
In the traditional tea-drinking spaces, distributed seating provides a way for people to communicate privately. The Heytea DP123,  as a series of presentations, takes aim at exploring the distances between people in reality for our new era and another way of "siting down.” In Heytea, one can relish his or her tea freely and privately, a couple is able to enjoy the romance of the only-us-two world , and a group of people can also rejoice together.

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

As a result, Heytea is not only a tea shop that satisfies your appetite, but also represents a new way of socializing in a space.

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

HeyteaDP 1(Shenzhen Uniwalk) "Believe it, you will meet."
In order to jump out of the closed box, one big table constituted by19 small tables with various sizes shortens the distances between different groups, providing them with the possibility of interaction. 

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Different ways of sitting, including sitting face to face, sitting oppositely and sitting around, appear in the same large space, making the privacy and the openness coexist, so that each consumer can gain a different sense of space every time they enter the store.

Save this picture!
Bird's eye perspective
Bird's eye perspective
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Heytea DP2 (Shenzhen UpperHills) “Streams in the Valley"
One of the most popular and elegant things for the ancient Chinese literati to do was to drink wine from a winding canal with one wine cup floating on it( which is called Qu Shui Liu Shang in Chinese.) According to the special spatial structure of the store, the designer tries to use a natural curve to connect different positions in the space, not only making full use of the space, but also creating various spacing between people.

Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Customized streamlined table naturally spreads out from the inside and transfer into a “stream." On both sides of this “creek in the valley”,  more than 30 guests can be seated, with interspersed green plants and undulating ceiling just like the rippled water.

Save this picture!
Qu Shui Liu Shang Painting( one of the most popular things to do for the ancient Chinese literati, which is drinking wine from a winding canal with one wine cup floating on it)
Qu Shui Liu Shang Painting( one of the most popular things to do for the ancient Chinese literati, which is drinking wine from a winding canal with one wine cup floating on it)
Save this picture!
Courtesy of A.A.N ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of A.A.N ARCHITECTS

Heytea DP3（Guangzhou Central Tower) “Beyond the mounts, and people beyond”
Beyond the Mounts is Heytea’s third store of the DP (Daydreamer Project) Series. Continued with the design concept of the previous two, the space is carried out experimentally in order to explore the way how people gather and scatter in the shop. Differing from the ordinary tea shops with seats spread out, the long tea table that goes through the whole space makes the aggregation of the customers possible.

Save this picture!
Qu Shui Liu Shang Painting (one of the most popular things to do for the ancient Chinese literati, which is drinking wine from a winding canal with one wine cup floating on it). Image Courtesy of A.A.N ARCHITECTS
Qu Shui Liu Shang Painting (one of the most popular things to do for the ancient Chinese literati, which is drinking wine from a winding canal with one wine cup floating on it). Image Courtesy of A.A.N ARCHITECTS

Additionally, the structures that represent the layering hills in the cloud world, which is a classical scene in the Chinese traditional ink-and-wash paintings, upheave irregularly on the top of the table, and meanwhile, divide the tea drinkers into various sections functionally.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Zeng Zhe
© Zeng Zhe

Curved and mountain-like ceiling above,it seems like that customers are placed in the scenario created in the renowned ancient painting, Spring Mountain and Auspicious Pines, by Fu Mi of Song Dynasty: in the valleys teemed with cloud and mist and mountains shadowed by the greens, a sip of tea is taken on each seat. 

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
A.A.N ARCHITECTS
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop China
Cite: "Heytea Daydreamer / A.A.N ARCHITECTS" 06 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906730/heytea-daydreamer-aan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zeng Zhe

喜茶白日梦计划 / AAN 建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream