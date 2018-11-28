World
Live From WAF: Reinier de Graaf, Jeanne Gang, Li Xiaodong, Peter Cook

Live From WAF: Reinier de Graaf, Jeanne Gang, Li Xiaodong, Peter Cook

We are pleased to partner with the World Architecture Festival to bring you live streaming of each day's keynote addresses. On Wednesday, tune in for lectures from Peter Cook, Li Xioadong and an impressive group of speakers. Follow us on Instagram at @archdaily to see more updates from our team on the ground.

