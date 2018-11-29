Kino House / Le Atelier

+ 63

Architects Le Atelier

Location Moscow Oblast, Russia

Lead Architect Sergey Kolchin

Area 370.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ilya Ivanov

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Anton Arhipov, Nadezhda Torshina More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House surrounded by the age-old pines is built on a steep slope. From the very beginning decision to interfere with nature in minimum was made: not to fell trees, dig too far into the hillside, make rest areas right on the site, therefore, the form of the house is based on the trees located on the site.

Rooms in the house are located on three semi-levels spaced at intervals of 1800 mm. The entrance of the house is on the middle level, when you get into the house you find yourself in the hall with a 5 m height ceiling in the center of which ‘black column’ is placed – central interior element almost in all rooms. Nursery rooms, lavatories and utility services rooms are located on the same level. Nursery rooms have large windows with a forest view.

Bedroom with a nook window and the king-size bed is located on the semi-level down. Cloakroom and bathroom are located in the ‘black column’. Cloakroom with a fireplace at the corner and the breathtaking view over the forest is located over the bedroom, semi-level higher than the entrance. Kitchen with a perfect view over the entrance hall is located in the ‘black column’.

The large balcony is made above the bedrooms for minimization of interfering with nature – main rest area in warm weather. You can get into the balcony from all three levels of the house walking up the circular stairs reaching the ground-level. House is hardly visible from the road and one can see it full-size only from the forest-side. That is exactly where the composition of two constructions – angular black and smooth light – is visible.