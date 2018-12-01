World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. H House / 4M Group

H House / 4M Group

  • 05:00 - 1 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
H House / 4M Group
Save this picture!
H House / 4M Group, © Ilir Rizaj
© Ilir Rizaj

© Fitim Muçaj © Ilir Rizaj © Ilir Rizaj © Fitim Muçaj + 37

  • Architects

    4M Group

  • Location

    Çagllavicë

  • Lead Architects

    Perparim Rama, Agron Mjekiqi, Fitim Muçaj

  • Area

    904.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ilir Rizaj, Fitim Muçaj

  • Structural Engineer

    MSPROJECT

  • Electrical Engineer

    N.I.SH. MINI PROJECT

  • Mechanical (water – drainage) Engineer

    Blini

  • HVAC Engineer

    NSHN Termika
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fitim Muçaj
© Fitim Muçaj

Text description provided by the architects. With a growing reputation for celebrating the heritage of the Republic of Kosovo, 4M Group sought to reflect the cultural legacy and illustrate a renewed optimism in Pristina with the creation of H House. Demonstrating awareness of the dichotomy of Kosovo’s recent history, the client wanted a house where safety and security was paramount, but with open light filled interiors.

Save this picture!
© Fitim Muçaj
© Fitim Muçaj

4M Group have explored what an appropriate design response might be in a small country recently ravaged by war and seeking to restore its strength, confidence and self-reliance. Inspiration was drawn from the traditional Albanian costume worn by men, the Fustanella, and the rhythmic way the fabric of the garment moves with the dancer at festive gatherings.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The construction has taken advantage of available trades and locally sourced building products, and recycled materials have been used where possible for concrete and masonry elements. As the climate is extreme with hot Mediterranean summers and winters which can bring deep cold and heavy snows, responsible energy use was a key consideration. Achieved through passive means, the house benefits both from the inertia that the heavily insulated construction provides, and from the ingress of winter sun through deeply recessed fenestration.

Save this picture!
© Fitim Muçaj
© Fitim Muçaj

H house is located in an environment striving to find itself. The dynamism of the structure in such a prominent setting has become a symbol of confidence in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Ilir Rizaj
© Ilir Rizaj

Sustainability Statement
For this project the design team set out to create a passive solution that would take advantage of the location and orientation of the site by applying straightforward principals. At H House, the key components of the building envelope are its heavily insulated reinforced concrete façades and triple glazed windows. The high thermal mass and air tight construction cope well with the seasonal temperature variations, and have resulted in a house that takes little energy to maintain a comfortable environment in any weather.

Save this picture!
© Fitim Muçaj
© Fitim Muçaj

The orientation of the house is focused toward the South West, where large windows open onto the gardens and to the views of Prishtina beyond. The windows are set back 1200mm from the eaves to provide shading from the overhead sun in summer, and to allow the low winter sun to penetrate and heat the interior spaces of the house. The elevated location allows natural cross ventilation to provide cooling in the summer months.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The house has intelligent response systems for comfort control which automatically operates glazing louvres and opens window fan lights. The heating system is a dual air/water thermal heat pump, which supplies underfloor heating throughout, and can be supplemented by a wood pellet boiler should temperatures drop below -25C°.

Save this picture!
© Fitim Muçaj
© Fitim Muçaj

Low energy lighting has been used both inside and externally, which are set automatically to switch off at night to further reduce energy use and light pollution. Water efficient appliances and sanitary fittings are used throughout, and white goods are triple AAA rated.The construction has taken advantage of available trades and locally sourced building products, and recycled materials have been used where possible for concrete and masonry elements. Where skills have not been readily available, training by suppliers has assisted to increase the skills base.

Save this picture!
© Fitim Muçaj
© Fitim Muçaj

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
4M Group
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses
Cite: "H House / 4M Group" 01 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906702/h-house-4m-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream