Workshop at Minihic-sur-Rance / Atelier 56S

Architects Atelier 56S

Location Le Minihic-sur-Rance, France

Lead Architects Atelier 56S

Engineering ECB

Clients Minihic-sur-Rance Municipality

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jeremias Gonzalez

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The project consist in the creation of a workshop building at Le Minihic-sur-Rance, France. The site is in a protected zone of historical constructions and therefore it should respect the neighboring historical surrounding.

The project program is divided into two zones: the workshop and the office. The workshop is a free space where the welding work, paint work and parking take place. The office is an area where the workshop agents can rest, eat and take a shower. A mezzanine is created over the office area for additional storage.

In order to get both natural light and privacy, the exterior walls are composed of a polycarbonate facade that let the sunlight get through the building and a wooden cladding that hide the users from outside.

The project’s structure is shown both inside and outside: reinforced concrete for the pillars, steel beams for roofing and concrete blocks for the office area.

Our main goal was to respect the existing historical context while taking advantage of current construction methods, revealing the structure of the building and providing natural daylight.