  7. Workshop at Minihic-sur-Rance / Atelier 56S

Workshop at Minihic-sur-Rance / Atelier 56S

  • 14:00 - 3 December, 2018
Workshop at Minihic-sur-Rance / Atelier 56S
Workshop at Minihic-sur-Rance / Atelier 56S, © Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

© Jeremias Gonzalez

  • Architects

    Atelier 56S

  • Location

    Le Minihic-sur-Rance, France

  • Lead Architects

    Atelier 56S

  • Engineering

    ECB

  • Clients

    Minihic-sur-Rance Municipality

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. The project consist in the creation of a workshop building at Le Minihic-sur-Rance, France. The site is in a protected zone of historical constructions and therefore it should respect the neighboring historical surrounding.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

The project program is divided into two zones: the workshop and the office. The workshop is a free space where the welding work, paint work and parking take place. The office is an area where the workshop agents can rest, eat and take a shower. A mezzanine is created over the office area for additional storage.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

In order to get both natural light and privacy, the exterior walls are composed of a polycarbonate facade that let the sunlight get through the building and a wooden cladding that hide the users from outside.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

The project’s structure is shown both inside and outside: reinforced concrete for the pillars, steel beams for roofing and concrete blocks for the office area.

Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Our main goal was to respect the existing historical context while taking advantage of current construction methods, revealing the structure of the building and providing natural daylight.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

About this office
Atelier 56S
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Offices France
