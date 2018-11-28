World
  7. BIN61 / TACK architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

BIN61 / TACK architects

  • 19:00 - 28 November, 2018
BIN61 / TACK architects
BIN61 / TACK architects, © Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

© Tom Kessler © Tom Kessler © Tom Kessler © Tom Kessler + 36

  • Architects

    TACK architects

  • Location

    Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

  • Other participants

    KSI Construction, Morrissey Engineering

  • Area

    9500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

Text description provided by the architects. Just off Historic Benson’s main business strip in Omaha, Nebraska sat a 70-year-old building stained with oil and grease. Originally built as an auto body repair shop, the derelict warehouse sat vacant for many years.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

TACKarchitects purchased the building after growing for six years in a startup incubator space in Omaha’s North Downtown. The architects acted as owner, architect, and developer, moving their practice into the structure along with two additional tenants.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Axonometry 03
Axonometry 03

TACKarchitects brings a professional office hub to what is largely an entertainment-centric commercial district, consisting of breweries, beer gardens, restaurants, and art galleries. The move not only displays maturation and growth of the firm, but also demonstrates a strong stride for revitalizing a historic neighborhood.

Axonometry 08
Axonometry 08

The restoration and design of the building is achieved through minimal adaptations of the existing structure. All the unnecessary elements from the building were removed so that the existing structure could be restored with a corn cob blaster. The design decisions resulted in a contemporary space that references the industrial programs of the building’s historic past.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

TACK architects
Office

Cite: "BIN61 / TACK architects" 28 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906698/bin61-tack-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

