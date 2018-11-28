BIN61 / TACK architects

+ 36

Architects TACK architects

Location Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, United States

Lead Architects Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

Other participants KSI Construction, Morrissey Engineering

Area 9500.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tom Kessler

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Just off Historic Benson’s main business strip in Omaha, Nebraska sat a 70-year-old building stained with oil and grease. Originally built as an auto body repair shop, the derelict warehouse sat vacant for many years.

TACKarchitects purchased the building after growing for six years in a startup incubator space in Omaha’s North Downtown. The architects acted as owner, architect, and developer, moving their practice into the structure along with two additional tenants.

TACKarchitects brings a professional office hub to what is largely an entertainment-centric commercial district, consisting of breweries, beer gardens, restaurants, and art galleries. The move not only displays maturation and growth of the firm, but also demonstrates a strong stride for revitalizing a historic neighborhood.

The restoration and design of the building is achieved through minimal adaptations of the existing structure. All the unnecessary elements from the building were removed so that the existing structure could be restored with a corn cob blaster. The design decisions resulted in a contemporary space that references the industrial programs of the building’s historic past.