TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick

Architects architektick

Location Areal Hönggerberg HWO, Paul-Feyerabend-Hof, CH-8039 Zürich, Switzerland

Lead Architects architektick Tina Arndt & Daniel Fleischmann

Area 22475.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs René Dürr, ©Achim Birnbaum, lerichti

Collaborators Matevz Safaric; Anna Karniej

General Constructor BAM Swiss AG

Civil Engineer APT Ingenieure

Landscape architect Raderschall Partner AG

Structure Planning GKP Fassadentechnik AG

Facade Installation Diethelm Fassadenbau AG

Facade System Gasser Fassadentechnik AG

Ceramic Manufacturer NBK Keramik GmbH (Germany)

Client Swiss Life AG More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Three building volumes smoothly interlock. They create a succession of diverse spatial sequences and form a rhythmic open space that is rich in variety and offers a high-quality place to spend time.

The route layout becomes a key element and generates a interesting dynamism.

On the ground floor, there are common rooms, a classroom for the ETH, a nursery school and supplementary rooms that facilitate the student accommodation.

The standard floors are exclusively reserved for student living and conceived for shared flats. Each shared flat accommodates 6 to 10 people. In total, 63 flats with 485 rooms and 12 studios are provided.