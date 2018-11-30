World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. Switzerland
  5. architektick
  6. 2016
  7. TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick

TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick

  • 00:00 - 30 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick
Save this picture!
TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick, © René Dürr
© René Dürr

© René Dürr © ©Achim Birnbaum © lerichti © lerichti + 26

  • Collaborators

    Matevz Safaric; Anna Karniej

  • General Constructor

    BAM Swiss AG

  • Civil Engineer

    APT Ingenieure

  • Landscape architect

    Raderschall Partner AG

  • Structure Planning

    GKP Fassadentechnik AG

  • Facade Installation

    Diethelm Fassadenbau AG

  • Facade System

    Gasser Fassadentechnik AG

  • Ceramic Manufacturer

    NBK Keramik GmbH (Germany)

  • Client

    Swiss Life AG
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© René Dürr
© René Dürr

Text description provided by the architects. Three building volumes smoothly interlock. They create a succession of diverse spatial sequences and form a rhythmic open space that is rich in variety and offers a high-quality place to spend time.

Save this picture!
© lerichti
© lerichti

The route layout becomes a key element and generates a interesting dynamism.

On the ground floor, there are common rooms, a classroom for the ETH, a nursery school and supplementary rooms that facilitate the student accommodation.

Save this picture!
© René Dürr
© René Dürr
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© ©Achim Birnbaum
© ©Achim Birnbaum

The standard floors are exclusively reserved for student living and conceived for shared flats. Each shared flat accommodates 6 to 10 people. In total, 63 flats with 485 rooms and 12 studios are provided.

Save this picture!
© René Dürr
© René Dürr
Save this picture!
Facade - concept
Facade - concept
Save this picture!
© lerichti
© lerichti

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
architektick
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms Switzerland
Cite: "TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick" 30 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906697/twist-studentisches-wohnen-eth-zurich-architektick/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream