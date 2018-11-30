TWIST Studentisches Wohnen ETH Zürich / architektick

-
Architects
LocationAreal Hönggerberg HWO, Paul-Feyerabend-Hof, CH-8039 Zürich, Switzerland
Lead Architectsarchitektick Tina Arndt & Daniel Fleischmann
Area22475.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
CollaboratorsMatevz Safaric; Anna Karniej
General ConstructorBAM Swiss AG
Civil EngineerAPT Ingenieure
Landscape architectRaderschall Partner AG
Structure PlanningGKP Fassadentechnik AG
Facade InstallationDiethelm Fassadenbau AG
Facade SystemGasser Fassadentechnik AG
Ceramic ManufacturerNBK Keramik GmbH (Germany)
ClientSwiss Life AG
Text description provided by the architects. Three building volumes smoothly interlock. They create a succession of diverse spatial sequences and form a rhythmic open space that is rich in variety and offers a high-quality place to spend time.
The route layout becomes a key element and generates a interesting dynamism.
On the ground floor, there are common rooms, a classroom for the ETH, a nursery school and supplementary rooms that facilitate the student accommodation.
The standard floors are exclusively reserved for student living and conceived for shared flats. Each shared flat accommodates 6 to 10 people. In total, 63 flats with 485 rooms and 12 studios are provided.