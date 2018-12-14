World
  7. Phenomblue / TACK architects

Phenomblue / TACK architects

  • 17:00 - 14 December, 2018
Phenomblue / TACK architects
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

  • Architects

    TACK architects

  • Location

    Omaha, Nebraska, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

  • Area

    5568.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
“Funky, fun, hip, and a rad space.” That’s what the client, a young website and branding company, asked for. They needed a combination of open work areas, collaboration spaces, enclosed offices, and conferencing space. The typical office layout features a grid of cubicles surrounded by private management offices. This floor plan layout emphasizes collaboration and active workspaces, so employees are constantly drawn to what’s going on around them.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

The obtuse angles form an ‘armature’ as a design feature that organizes the space into clusters while creating a way-finding element through the space. Through iterative concept sketches, the ‘armature’ became an angled steel structure that is clad in plywood to appear as a folding ceiling plane. The organizational plane strategically touches down to denote collaboration spaces. Additionally, it defines the open work areas and carries you through the space. The ‘armature’ provides seating for users, as well as a ramp and stairs for the raised conference room.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

The use of bold color assists in the playful nature of the space, as well as reinforcing the client’s brand and culture. Floor-to-ceiling whiteboards activate collaboration and allow employees to sketch thoughts on the board throughout the day. The incorporation of a garage door allows the company direct access to Aksarben Village’s live-work amenities and Omaha’s fastest growing neighborhoods.

© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
"Phenomblue / TACK architects" 14 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

