  7. Torvehallen / DANØ Arkitektur

Torvehallen / DANØ Arkitektur

  • 02:00 - 30 November, 2018
Torvehallen / DANØ Arkitektur
© Thomas Mølvig
© Thomas Mølvig

© Thomas Mølvig

  • Architects

    DANO Arkitektur

  • Location

    8680 Ry, Denmark

  • Lead Architects

    DANØ Arkitektur ApS – Jesper Danø – architect m.a.a.

  • Subconsultant

    Gustin Landskab

  • Engineer statistics

    Georg Rosenkilde, WH-PA ingeniører

  • Carpenter

    Ejner Olesen's eftf. A/S

  • Client

    Ry Municipality

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Thomas Mølvig
Torvehallen / DANØ Arkitektur, © Thomas Mølvig
© Thomas Mølvig

‘Torvehallen’ – a covered market in Ry
A small charming railway town of Ry, surrounded by large forests, hills and lakes, has a new wooden building – a construction designed by DANØ Arkitektur, to effectively define and activate the central urban square.

© Thomas Mølvig
© Thomas Mølvig

The building provides a covered space, a flexible shelter from the sun and rain for almost any activities – market, concerts, children’s play or just a place to relax, but – equally important - to give the urban space character and identity – even when the structure and the square is left empty.

Timber structure
Timber structure

Archetypal longhouse
The building is a charming addition to the townscape. It comprises a simple longhouse with open gables and a front with transverse strips made from black-painted wood. It is discreet and simple, yet has a certain presence due to its height, restrained lines and its archetypal design.

© Thomas Mølvig
© Thomas Mølvig

From a distance ‘Torvehallen’ belongs to the surrounding more traditional building typology, but a surprise awaits visitors when stepping inside. The load-bearing construction itself is elegantly built from sawn timber of reddish Douglas Pine. The structure is complex at first sight but is in fact based on a repetitive concept with simple joints – providing the structural stability – an honest all-visible construction.

Section
Section

One might imagine a resemblance to the surrounding forest – the tree trunks - the crowns of trees. The sunshine flowing through the building creates a beautiful interplay of shadows, and when darkness falls, the wooden construction is illuminated – presenting its inner playfulness to the outside – adding a warm glow to the entire urban space.

© Thomas Mølvig
© Thomas Mølvig

On the facade along the railway the building is more closed, creating a back to the square, with seats and niches made from plywood, but also large windows to allow lightness and visibility through the building.

Detail facade
Detail facade

The second stage of the project will see the addition of two more modules and a small café, and the gables will be closed off with glass. The structure is prepared for large glass sliding doors in the long facade, to be left opened and closed when required -   for further flexible use all-year around.

© Thomas Mølvig
© Thomas Mølvig

DANO Arkitektur
Cite: "Torvehallen / DANØ Arkitektur" 30 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906695/torvehallen-dano-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

