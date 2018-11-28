World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Anat Gay Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Spiral Suite House in Tel Aviv / Anat Gay Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Spiral Suite House in Tel Aviv / Anat Gay Architects

  • 23:00 - 28 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Spiral Suite House in Tel Aviv / Anat Gay Architects
Save this picture!
Spiral Suite House in Tel Aviv / Anat Gay Architects, © Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

© Yoav Gurin © Yoav Gurin © Yoav Gurin © Yoav Gurin + 28

  • Iron work

    Daroga industry - Atai Aharonson, Uzar Workshop – Israel Uzer

  • Management

    G.R projects - Ronen Razon

  • Carpentary

    Label carpentary, Alex inter-etz

  • Garden

    34.5 m

  • Balcony

    40.0 m
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

Text description provided by the architects. Those two separate buildings combined into one complex which inspired as a small, spiral, village, in the middle of the beautiful area of Neve Tzedek at the heart of Tel-Aviv.

Save this picture!
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

Through a separate entrance, the parents enter to a glass covered patio. This part contain the kitchen, a small dining, a nice living and a private balcony, embraced by a grumping white roses pergola.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The adult children have a separate entrance, into the garden. Each has its own suite, one facing the inner garden, one has a privet roof terrace,

Save this picture!
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

The center of those two buildings is the plant-full interior courtyard that can be seen and sensed from every corner of the house.

Save this picture!
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

The rooms designed as a separate unit for each of the family members, including a living room, bedroom, kitchen and private bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

From each room there is an exit to the inner courtyard or a balcony and to those who doesn't importance was given to vegetation and natural light inside the house.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The black front windows at the facade are made of burnt wooden beams and emphasize the contrast between the city and the nature.

Save this picture!
© Yoav Gurin
© Yoav Gurin

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Anat Gay Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Israel
Cite: "Spiral Suite House in Tel Aviv / Anat Gay Architects" 28 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906692/spiral-suite-house-in-tel-aviv-anat-gay-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream