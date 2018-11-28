Spiral Suite House in Tel Aviv / Anat Gay Architects

+ 28

Iron work Daroga industry - Atai Aharonson, Uzar Workshop – Israel Uzer

Management G.R projects - Ronen Razon

Carpentary Label carpentary, Alex inter-etz

Garden 34.5 m

Garden 34.5 m

Balcony 40.0 m

Text description provided by the architects. Those two separate buildings combined into one complex which inspired as a small, spiral, village, in the middle of the beautiful area of Neve Tzedek at the heart of Tel-Aviv.

Through a separate entrance, the parents enter to a glass covered patio. This part contain the kitchen, a small dining, a nice living and a private balcony, embraced by a grumping white roses pergola.

The adult children have a separate entrance, into the garden. Each has its own suite, one facing the inner garden, one has a privet roof terrace,

The center of those two buildings is the plant-full interior courtyard that can be seen and sensed from every corner of the house.

The rooms designed as a separate unit for each of the family members, including a living room, bedroom, kitchen and private bathroom.

From each room there is an exit to the inner courtyard or a balcony and to those who doesn't importance was given to vegetation and natural light inside the house.

The black front windows at the facade are made of burnt wooden beams and emphasize the contrast between the city and the nature.