  7. Niloufar Villa / Line Architecture Studio

Niloufar Villa / Line Architecture Studio

  • 21:00 - 29 November, 2018
Niloufar Villa / Line Architecture Studio
Niloufar Villa / Line Architecture Studio, © Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio + 23

  • Architects

    Line Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Lavasan, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Jalal Dadvar, Jubin Delavarian

  • Design Team

    Ali Goudarzi, Fouad Rashidi, Nastaran Shahrokhi, Anahita Najafi

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Niloufar villa with a total area of ​​700m2 is constructed on an area of ​​800m2 in Lavasan.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

This project is located in a relatively dense urban neighborhood in a narrow, uneven terrain. The owner decided to use the villa temporarily for holidays and the program was based due to this fact.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In addition, his desire was to build the maximum possible construction and use of heights for a wider prospect due to lack of land for landscaping.Due to the limited width of the terrain in the northern section where the villa should be constructed, the architects, decided to layout the spaces considering the limitations and spaces priority. In this way, the whole project is categorized internally and externally to a specified mass that shows inside and outside as an integrated unit, and this integration brings freedom of action for the residents.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Accordingly to this applied concept, the masses rotate and this rotation leads outdoor light and scenes, to penetrate all spaces of the project, resulting in a house with numerous small and large courtyard and terraces. It keeps the volume live to see and to be seen.Creating a functional  and attractive scenario for residents from the very first time entering the villa by connecting space and simultaneous control of natural landscape ,may result in a fluid and diverse mix of closed, semi-open, and open space, available at every corner of the project.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The vertical and horizontal movement of the inhabitants of the house,slips slowly alongside each other to give a dynamic and continuous change of vision and perspective to the project.In this villa empty space plays a detailed role in internal and exterior volumes, and the project, accompanies the users,using their senses all over the project.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Open space penetration into the volume influences the organization of the model horizontally and vertically This route is clearly understood inside and outside the project, and architects, without fear of weakening the main concept, provide the maximum diversity and visibility into it.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Section A-A
Section A-A
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

From this point on, the design process of volume changes, and the open and semi-open spaces are the priorities of the project.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Line Architecture Studio
Wood Glass Stone

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Niloufar Villa / Line Architecture Studio" 29 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906691/niloufar-villa-line-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

