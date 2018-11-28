World
  3. Architecture Guide: Luis Barragán

Architecture Guide: Luis Barragán

Architecture Guide: Luis Barragán
Flickr: LrBln. Used under Creative Commons
Casa Estudio / Luis Barragán. Image © Rodrigo Flores Torres de Satélite / Mathias Goeritz + Luis Barragán. Image © Rodrigo Flores © Rodrigo Flores Casa Gilardi / Luis Barragán. Image © Eduardo Luque + 11

Luis Barragán Morfín was born in Guadalajara and graduated as a civil engineer. He left an extensive legacy, from renowned texts, conferences, buildings, houses, and gardens that are still in use today. While Barragán was known for his far-reaching research in customs and traditions, above all, the architect spent his life in contemplation. His sensitivity to the world and continued effort to rewrite the mundane has made him a lasting figure in Mexico, and the world.

Undoubtedly, Barragán's legacy represents something so complex and timeless that it continues to inspire and amaze architects of all generations. At ArchDaily, we believe that it is essential to immerse ourselves in information, images, and architecture. Below, an extensive guide to the architecture of Luis Barragán in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Casa Barragán

Casa Estudio / Luis Barragán. Image © Rodrigo Flores
Address: General Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Colonia Ampliación Daniel Garza, Ciudad de México CP 11840
Hours: Monday to Friday 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 15:30, and 16:00, Saturday & Sunday 10:30 and 11:00
Purchase tickets here.

Gilardi House

Casa Gilardi / Luis Barragán. Image © Rodrigo Flores
Address: General León #82 entre Rafael Rebollar y Tiburcio Montiel, 11850 Ciudad de México
Schedule your visit here.

Los Clubes - Cuadra San Cristóbal y Fuente de los Amantes

© Rodrigo Flores
Address: Cda. Manantial Ote. 20, Mayorazgos de los Gigantes, 52957 Cd López Mateos, Méx.
Book your visit: cuadrasancristobal@gmail.com

Torres de Satélite

Torres de Satélite / Mathias Goeritz + Luis Barragán. Image © Rodrigo Flores
Address: Ciudad Satélite, 53100 Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico

Chapel of the Capuchinas

Address: Col. de, Miguel Hidalgo 43, Tlalpan Centro I, 14000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Hours: Monday to Thursday 10:00-12:00, 16:00-18:00

Efraín González Luna House (Current House ITESO Clavigero)

Address: Calle José Guadalupe Zuno Hernández 2083, Obrera, 44140 Guadalajara, Jal.
Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00-19:00. Saturdays 10:00-14:00

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture Guide: Luis Barragán" [Guía de arquitectura: Luis Barragán] 28 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906682/architecture-guide-luis-barragan/> ISSN 0719-8884

