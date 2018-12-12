World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest

Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest
Save this picture!
Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest, Courtesy of Numen / For Use
Courtesy of Numen / For Use

Architects use meshes and nets as a way to brighten up homes, hostels, and even office spaces. Functioning as a hammock, mesh establish a connection between floor levels. This playful feature often creates unexpected places for leisure, escape, and rest. Below, we've selected 17 projects that feature nets and meshes.

OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue

Jerry House / onion + Arisara Chaktranon & Siriyot Chaiamnuay

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

The Green Studio / Fraher Architects

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Sleep and Play / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple

KLOEM Hostel / IF (Integrated Field)

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

Devani Home / RNDSQR

Save this picture!
© Jamie Anholt
© Jamie Anholt

Saigon House / a21studio

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Townhouse B14 / XTH-berlin

Save this picture!
© Anja Büchner
© Anja Büchner

Public Art Installations from Numen / For Use Design Collective

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Numen / For Use
Courtesy of Numen / For Use

Tower House / Austin Maynard Architects

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

House in Sukumo / Container Design

Save this picture!
© Eiji Tomita
© Eiji Tomita

Brazil Pavilion – Milan Expo 2015 / Studio Arthur Casas + Atelier Marko Brajovic

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Uniplaces Headquarters / Paralelo Zero

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Yamashina House / ALTS Design Office

Save this picture!
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida
© Fuji-Shokai / Masahiko Nishida

Woods of Net / Tezuka Architects

Save this picture!
© Abel Erazo
© Abel Erazo

Apartment in Poznan / Cuns Studio

Save this picture!
© Hanna Długosz
© Hanna Długosz

Baan Moom / Integrated Field

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya & IF
© Wison Tungthunya & IF

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fernanda Castro
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest" 12 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906674/architecture-that-uses-meshes-and-nets-for-escape-play-and-rest/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream