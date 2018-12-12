Architects use meshes and nets as a way to brighten up homes, hostels, and even office spaces. Functioning as a hammock, mesh establish a connection between floor levels. This playful feature often creates unexpected places for leisure, escape, and rest. Below, we've selected 17 projects that feature nets and meshes.
Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest
- 05:00 - 12 December, 2018
- by Fernanda Castro
Architecture That Uses Meshes and Nets for Escape, Play and Rest
About this author