Frank Gehry's Jagged Aluminum Luma Arles Takes Shape in France

New photography by Hervé Hôte has been released, showcasing the Frank Gehry-designed Luma Arles complex as construction continues in the French town of Arles. The arts center, situated on a former SNCF rail yard, will offer exhibition, research, education, and archive space within a 46-meter-tall, aluminum tile-clad tower.
Constructed from a concrete core and steel frame, the scheme emerges from a circular glass atrium echoing the town’s Roman amphitheater. The distinctive jagged form above the atrium echoes the region’s rugged mountain ranges, with glass boxes extruding from reflective aluminum panels.
The scheme forms part of a complex with six existing industrial buildings, five of which are being restored by Selldorf Architects. The site will be located within a public park designed by bas smets, reactivating a site which has been abandoned since 1986.
A selection of images of the Gehry-designed scheme under construction has been collated below. The center is due to open in Spring 2020.