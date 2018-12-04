MATO / FCC Arquitectura

+ 56

Contractor Vieira Construções

Structure Serralharia M. Peixoto & Aires

Plasterboard Jonitecto

Exterior Coating Revesnunes

Tint Lacca More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Of the need for an exhibition space came the "MATO - Art Gallery", next to Paulo Neves sculptor's atelier. Looking for inspiration in their own work of the sculptor, the organic design mirrors the trace of Paulo Neves. The whole body develops without straight surfaces. As if a strange animal was born on site, mixed with the surrounding vegetation.

With a very small indoor area, in the space are held several temporary exhibitions of national and international artists. All installation rests gently through specific points, almost levitating on the ground. The tubular metallic structure, with the exterior in expanded polyurethane, is designed so as to insulate and waterproof the building as if it were a shell.

We put wooden flooring with the removed trees of the site. In the interior, the whole space has been coated with plaster so as to provide a continuous surface while curving constantly serving for setting works on exhibition.