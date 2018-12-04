World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Portugal
  5. FCC Arquitectura
  6. 2012
  7. MATO / FCC Arquitectura

MATO / FCC Arquitectura

  • 02:00 - 4 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MATO / FCC Arquitectura
Save this picture!
MATO / FCC Arquitectura, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 56

  • Contractor

    Vieira Construções

  • Structure

    Serralharia M. Peixoto & Aires

  • Plasterboard

    Jonitecto

  • Exterior Coating

    Revesnunes

  • Tint

    Lacca
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Of the need for an exhibition space came the "MATO - Art Gallery", next to Paulo Neves sculptor's atelier. Looking for inspiration in their own work of the sculptor, the organic design mirrors the trace of Paulo Neves. The whole body develops without straight surfaces. As if a strange animal was born on site, mixed with the surrounding vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With a very small indoor area, in the space are held several temporary exhibitions of national and international artists. All installation rests gently through specific points, almost levitating on the ground. The tubular metallic structure, with the exterior in expanded polyurethane, is designed so as to insulate and waterproof the building as if it were a shell.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We put wooden flooring with the removed trees of the site. In the interior, the whole space has been coated with plaster so as to provide a continuous surface while curving constantly serving for setting works on exhibition.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Cross and Longitudinal Section
Cross and Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FCC Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Portugal
Cite: "MATO / FCC Arquitectura" [MATO / FCC Arquitectura] 04 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906661/mato-fcc-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream