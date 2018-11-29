World
  Split House / hsu-rudolphy

Split House / hsu-rudolphy

  12:00 - 29 November, 2018
Split House / hsu-rudolphy
Cortesía de Ian Hsü
Cortesía de Ian Hsü

Cortesía de Ian Hsü

  • Architects

    hsu-rudolphy

  • Location

    Chile

  • Author Architects

    Ian Hsü, Gabriel Rudolphy

  • Design Team

    Ian Hsü, Gabriel Rudolphy, Sandrine Muñoz

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Cortesía de Ian Hsü
Cortesía de Ian Hsü

Objective - Independence between Adults and Youth spaces
The project is a Vacation House, of approximately 270 m2, on the edge of Lake Rupanco - Chile. The main requirement was that the adult area would be separated from the children's area as much as possible. The proposed solution were two different volumes, the Adult and the Youth. These were connected by a gallery, that also was the main access to the house. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

All the enclosures have a unique lake view
It was requested that all the enclosures should have views of the lake. The land in which the project is located is very thin so it was not possible to arrange the enclosures parallel to the lake. One volume was proposed after another but displaced enough to leave both with a view towards the lake and the Osorno volcano.

Cortesía de Ian Hsü
Cortesía de Ian Hsü

Geometry: How to Wrap the program with the minimum surface
The proposed geometry or volume is the result of wrapping the program trying to use the least surface covered walls.

Construction system
The place where the project is located is difficult to access. It was decided to work with a local workforce and with a known construction system. The structure is wooden, standing 2x4 rights, and 2x8 beams. Punctual steel beams were used to solve the larger light.

Cortesía de Ian Hsü
Cortesía de Ian Hsü

Cortesía de Ian Hsü
Cortesía de Ian Hsü

Cite: "Split House / hsu-rudolphy" [Casa Partida / hsu-rudolphy] 29 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906660/split-house-hsu-rudolphy/> ISSN 0719-8884

