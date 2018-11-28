World
  House Refurbishment in Seville Historic Center / Harald Schönegger + Inmaculada González

House Refurbishment in Seville Historic Center / Harald Schönegger + Inmaculada González

  • 01:00 - 28 November, 2018
House Refurbishment in Seville Historic Center / Harald Schönegger + Inmaculada González
House Refurbishment in Seville Historic Center / Harald Schönegger + Inmaculada González, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Among the irregular dividing walls in a narrow and barren old town, an old and abandoned house is being recovered. It includes a first original division with some precarious additions that were randomly attached later on.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

In contrast to the previous unclear sectioning and aiming to a unique family house program, the lec- ture of the historical fragment is trying to be understood through the formation of a first refurbished division plus a new sectioning into two different parts. Moreover, sharp volumes are ordered, for the only contention of air and light. In addition, the project aims to include some of the green spaces which were lost in the city environment; therefore, it is conceived as a vessel containing huge trees, covering the roofs, terraces and courtyards with vegetation at different levels.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

At the same time, history, present and outdoor green areas merge in an open and unified domestic habitat. For this purpose, the first internal inner wall is diluted with a long structural beam bearing the wood slab, and transparent smooth skins blurring the limits create new courtyards .

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The alternation of void and simple spaces, with a double north-south facade allows crossed ventila- tion and sunlight, which are almost absent in the historical center. Together with an architecture that aims to be friendly and sustainable, the biological evolution of deciduous plants filters and tempers the local climate, introducing inside the house the tones of all seasons.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Spain
