Street Photography Tour of Havana, Cuba with Pratt Institute

Save this picture! Street Photography Tour of Havana, Cuba - Pratt Institute

Havana has often been referred to as a time machine — a city that transports its visitors to a distant moment and time in history. The capital city’s colorful Spanish colonial-style architecture has made it a go-to destination for photographers, architects, and people seeking life in a bygone era. From classic cars to “its overall sense of architectural, historical and environmental continuity makes it the most impressive historical city center in the Caribbean and one of the most notable in the American continent as a whole,” remarks UNESCO.

Pratt Institute’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies has coordinated a dynamic street photography tour of Havana with master photographer and Pratt instructor Federico Savini. This opportunity captures a range of architectural histories from the art deco exterior of the Hotel Nacional de Cuba to examples of Spanish Colonial, "Cuban Baroque," and French and American influences. Spend seven days capturing the neighborhoods and beauty of Havana, Cuba. Enjoy a guest lecture by a prominent Cuban art critic and curator and field trips to unique cultural and historic locations including: a visit to the Akokán Community Project (an Afrocuban religious market), a day trip to Las Terrazas with a visit to the Sierra del Rosario Biosphere and Soroa Orchid Botanical Garden, a tour of San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, and a visit to Camara Oscura—offering panoramic views of Old Havana, to name a few. A Cuban, on-location World Strides/ISA representative serves as a guide for the entirety of the trip in addition to Federico Savini, Pratt instructor.

Open to all, this program appeals to artists, photographers, photography enthusiasts seeking to increase their skills, and anyone interested in exploring the beauty and culture of Cuba. The street photography tour will take place April 14-20, 2019.

April 14-20, 2019.