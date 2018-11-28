School Rotewis / Rohrer Sigrist Architekten

+ 16

Architects Rohrer Sigrist Architekten

Location 8594 Güttingen, Switzerland

Architect in Charge Patrick Rohrer, Roman Sigrist

Area 2.925 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Ruedi Walti

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Architect Lorenz Eugster

Parcel Surface 7.418 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new building closes the existing settlement gap. Due to the location and the volumetric training of the new school the multi-purpose building will be integrated into the building structure without taking away its independence. The new volume mediates between the Hörnlistrasse and the new rest area, between the school building and the multi-purpose building.

The single-story volume differentiates from the grown building structure. Due to its geometric orientation and volumetric appearance, the new building is, according to public use, related to the multi-purpose building.

In the case of fire, the single floor allows for escape directly into the open. This results in a greater flexibility in the use and furnishing of the area. There other forms of teaching or learning situations that can take place beside the work niches. The illumination of the corridor zone and the group rooms is achieved by courtyards. These can be used on all sides for educational purposes. The arrangement of the multi-purpose room with the kitchen against the playground allows for the use of the roofed entrance area during a town event, etc.

The material concept is connected to the multi-purpose building. As opposed to the multi-purpose building, exposed concrete is used as the outermost facade layer due to its resistance and imperviousness. All interior walls and the roof are created in a wooden element construction. This construction can be made free of thermal bridges and therefore guarantees an energy-efficient and ecological way of building.

The landscape surrounding the building with meadows and fruit trees is complemented by trees and shrubs as well as three hedge rooms. These areas enhance the possibilities of exploring and playing around the school building without disturbing the classes taking place inside the rooms.

On one side, a path leads to the school building and the multi-purpose building. The path expands into a square, thus activating the center of this ensemble of public buildings. On the other side you will find an area in front of the media room which invites you to linger and read under the shady fruit trees.

The playground, which is directly in front of the Kindergarten, and the two atriums are provided with a “finkentauglich” surface, partially interspersed with shrubs and trees. This simple materialization generates a high degree of clarity and security. To the west, the kindergarten is complemented by a second playground in one of the protected hedge ovals. Thus, the kindergarten students can be optimally cared for.