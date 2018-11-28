Hotel Monville / ACDF Architecture

+ 58

Architects ACDF Architecture

Location Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Architectural Project Team Maxime-Alexis Frappier, Joan Renaud, Etienne Laplante Courchesne, Christelle Montreuil Jean-Pois, Martin Champagne, Neil Melendez, Laurence Le Beux, Josiane Crampé, Joé Dery, Guillaume Delorimier, Agathe Gravel, Laurent Belisle, André Faesler, Jérome Deschenaux

Area 14900.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Adrien Williams

Contributors BlazysGérard, Michel Panzini, Lambert et Fils

Structural Engineers DPHV

Mechanical Engineers BPA

Architecture and interior ACDF Architecture

Electrical Engineer BPA

General Contractor Pomerleau More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ACDF Architecture, a dynamic and experienced architectural firm, is proud to unveil the distinct sophistication of Hôtel Monville, the first in a collection of future properties envisioned by the owners of Old Montreal’s Hotel Gault. Opened in March 2018, Hôtel Monville exudes Montreal chic, with a balanced blend of contemporary style and historic charm that embodies the essence of its urban surroundings.

“We set out to create a property that captures the local character and high-end experience of Hotel Gault, but with design elements uniquely developed for and aligned with the Monville concept,” explains Maxime-Alexis Frappier. “We have delivered that vision, providing Hôtel Monville visitors and guests with upscale experiences throughout the property.”

Distinction amongst distinguished company

Just steps from Palais des congrès, historic Old Montreal and the city’s lively Quartier des Spectacles, distinction begins from the outside in. Looming tall over the vibrancy of the surrounding downtown neighbourhood, the hotel’s black & white patterned ‘tromp l’oeil’ façade adds a perception of depth to the building’s striking appearance. A three-storey curtain wall adorns Hôtel Monville’s patterned external façade, providing passersby with intriguing views overlooking the lobby and its vibrant atmosphere.

The vestibule entrance expands into a triple-height lobby, framed by stacked volumes of warm oak and cathedral-style white columns whose lamp-lit bases add ambiance to Hôtel Monville’s inviting public spaces. Tartan sofas and leather banquettes encourage social interactions in an area framed by vintage black and white photos of Montreal life, forming part of a customized mural commissioned from local artist Valerie Jodoin Keating.

The vibe of Hôtel Monville begins in its lobby. Beyond the traditional spaces of a functioning hotel, a DJ booth crafted into the surrounding oak motif sets the mood for an adjoining lobby bar featuring white terrazzo tables and countertops, impeccably highlighted with brass detailing. The Gourmet Monville Café completes the entrance level’s enticing offerings, with an array of local cuisine that transitions from day to night.

“Hôtel Monville was designed to be a destination in its own right, with plenty of functional spaces away from the guest suites, including the vibrant lobby, meeting rooms, a library and a spacious rooftop terrace,” says Maxime-Alexis Frappier. “We have created an ambiance where people can gather together to meet, have a drink or enjoy a meal in the heart of vibrant local activity.”

Comfort and connectivity

Beyond the compelling allure of Hôtel Monville’s public spaces, much more awaits guests of the 269-room property. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide guest suites with stunning city views, while expanding perceptions of accommodations steeped in comforts including king-size beds, oversized oak headboards, custom furnishings, Rain Shower heads and Nespresso coffee machines.

In addition to modern and sleek aesthetics, Hôtel Monville is designed for 21st century connectivity, incorporating state-of-the-art compatibilities and technology offerings that enhance the guest experience. Advanced technologies include online and electronic kiosk check-in options and Smart TVs that sync with personal devices. Additionally, Hôtel Monville is Canada’s first property offering autonomous robot room service delivery courtesy of a robot designed by California firm, Savioke, which carries food orders directly to guest rooms in record time.

Finishing touches to the client’s vision of infusing local life, history, culture and vibrancy into Hôtel Monville include lighting from Montreal studio Lambert & Fils, all-natural bath products from Quebec company Oneka and staff uniforms designed by Canadian brand Frank & Oak.