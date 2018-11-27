Perkins+Will Design A-Frame Cabins for California's Camp Lakota

Perkins+Will’s Los Angeles studio has revealed a new dining hall and A-frame cabins for Camp Lakota, a campsite for the Girl Scouts of Greater LA. Located one and half hours north of the city in Frazier Park, the camp master plan was made to create a camp of the future. P+W reimagined the typical A-Frame layout and wanted them to be both practical and modern for the campers, but still a traditional tie-in to California cabin design.

+ 5

The cabins for Camp Lakota are made of 15 panels each that can be flat packed and shipped. The design aims to minimize disruption to the natural environment through an Ikea-like assembly. At 230 sq ft each, two cabins can be constructed per day. As for the dining hall, it is designed to be solar ready for photovoltaics and utilize structurally insulated panels and cross laminate timber for less construction waste. Both the dining hall and cabins will be naturally ventilated, while the cabins are designed without the need for electricity.

News via Perkins+Will