MAD Architects Reveals "Urban Sculpture" Complex in Vilnius

MAD Architects have revealed their design for a multi-functional complex located in the historical center of Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania. The project was designed as an "urban sculpture" where anyone can move between underground levels, walk-able roofs, porches and other sightseeing platforms. All public spaces are adapted for the city residents, so the complex benefits not only its users but also the citizens of Vilnius.

The design includes a stepped building form which forms a gallery-type structure with a courtyard and walk-able roofs. After reviewing visual connections, the interrelations between the surrounding vertical elements and foot traffic schemes, MAD discovered a number of challenges on site. The urban environment also needed improvement. The crossroads formed by V.Kudrikos and Gedeminas streets did not have any elements to complete the architecture of the prominent intersection.

MAD arranged an urban plaza at the crossroads with an amphitheater and free access to commercial and entertainment areas. Via the shopping mall everyone is able to get to the restaurant zone (located under the hotel) and to the recreation area inside the current construction courtyard. The distribution of the complex functions is based upon current pedestrians' connections. The office unit is located closer to the busy highway, while the hotel zone is located in the depth of the land plot. Both blocks are linked by an arch across Dainavos street.