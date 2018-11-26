The 20 Largest Cities in the World of 2018

By 2050, the world will be home to almost 10 billion people, two-thirds of which will live in cities. As the transition from rural to urban continues, a network of metropolises across the world is rapidly expanding. Today, the world’s 20 largest cities are home to almost half a billion people, a number only set to rise as urban centers become taller, more expansive, and more dense.

Below, we have rounded up the top 20 cities in the world of 2018, with additional figures on population, area, and density. Eight of the top 10 cities are in Asia, with India and China both containing 3 of the top 20. The largest American city is New York City, while the largest city on the European continent is Moscow. Read on below for the full results.

1. Tokyo-Yokohama, Japan

Population: 38,050,000

Area: 8,547 sqkm

Density: 4,500/sqkm

2. Jakarta, Indonesia

Population: 32,275,000

Area: 3,302 sqkm

Density: 9,800/sqkm

3. Dehli, India

Population: 27,280,000

Area: 2,202 sqkm

Density: 12,400/sqkm

4. Manila, Philippines

Population: 24,650,000

Area: 1,787 sqkm

Density: 13,600/sqkm

5. Seoul, South Korea

Population: 24,210,000

Area: 2,745 sqkm

Density: 8,800/sqkm

6. Shanghai, China

Population: 24,115,000

Area: 4,015 sqkm

Density: 6,000/sqkm

7. Mumbai, India

Population: 23,265,000

Area: 881 sqkm

Density: 26,400/sqkm

8. New York City, USA

Population: 21,575,000

Area: 11,875 sqkm

Density: 1,700/sqkm

9. Beijing, China

Population: 21,250,000

Area: 4,144 sqkm

Density: 5,100/sqkm

10. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Population: 21,100,000

Area: 3,043 sqkm

Density: 6,900/sqkm

11. Mexico City, Mexico

Population: 20,565,000

Area: 2,370 sqkm

Density: 8,700/sqkm

12. Guangzhou, China

Population: 19,965,000

Area: 3,820 sqkm

Density: 5,200/sqkm

13. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Population: 17,425,000

Area: 368 sqkm

Density: 47,400/sqkm

14. Osaka-Kobe-Kyoto, Japan

Population: 17,165,000

Area: 3,238 sqkm

Density: 5,300/sqk

15. Moscow, Russia

Population: 16,855,000

Area: 5,698 sqkm

Density: 3,000/sqkm

16. Greater Cairo, Egypt

Population: 16,545,000

Area: 1,917 sqkm

Density: 8,600/sqkm

17. Bangkok, Thailand

Population: 15,975,000

Area: 3,043 sqkm

Density: 5,200/sqkm

18. Los Angeles, USA

Population: 15,620,000

Area: 6,299 sqkm

Density: 2,300/sqkm

19. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Population: 15,520,000

Area: 6,299 sqkm

Density: 2,300/sqkm

20. Kolkata, India

Population: 15,095,000

Area: 1,347 sqkm

Density: 11,200/sqkm