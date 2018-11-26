The 20 Largest Cities in the World of 2018

By 2050, the world will be home to almost 10 billion people, two-thirds of which will live in cities. As the transition from rural to urban continues, a network of metropolises across the world is rapidly expanding. Today, the world’s 20 largest cities are home to almost half a billion people, a number only set to rise as urban centers become taller, more expansive, and more dense.
Below, we have rounded up the top 20 cities in the world of 2018, with additional figures on population, area, and density. Eight of the top 10 cities are in Asia, with India and China both containing 3 of the top 20. The largest American city is New York City, while the largest city on the European continent is Moscow. Read on below for the full results.
1. Tokyo-Yokohama, Japan
Population: 38,050,000
Area: 8,547 sqkm
Density: 4,500/sqkm
2. Jakarta, Indonesia
Population: 32,275,000
Area: 3,302 sqkm
Density: 9,800/sqkm
3. Dehli, India
Population: 27,280,000
Area: 2,202 sqkm
Density: 12,400/sqkm
4. Manila, Philippines
Population: 24,650,000
Area: 1,787 sqkm
Density: 13,600/sqkm
5. Seoul, South Korea
Population: 24,210,000
Area: 2,745 sqkm
Density: 8,800/sqkm
6. Shanghai, China
Population: 24,115,000
Area: 4,015 sqkm
Density: 6,000/sqkm
7. Mumbai, India
Population: 23,265,000
Area: 881 sqkm
Density: 26,400/sqkm
8. New York City, USA
Population: 21,575,000
Area: 11,875 sqkm
Density: 1,700/sqkm
9. Beijing, China
Population: 21,250,000
Area: 4,144 sqkm
Density: 5,100/sqkm
10. Sao Paulo, Brazil
Population: 21,100,000
Area: 3,043 sqkm
Density: 6,900/sqkm
11. Mexico City, Mexico
Population: 20,565,000
Area: 2,370 sqkm
Density: 8,700/sqkm
12. Guangzhou, China
Population: 19,965,000
Area: 3,820 sqkm
Density: 5,200/sqkm
13. Dhaka, Bangladesh
Population: 17,425,000
Area: 368 sqkm
Density: 47,400/sqkm
14. Osaka-Kobe-Kyoto, Japan
Population: 17,165,000
Area: 3,238 sqkm
Density: 5,300/sqk
15. Moscow, Russia
Population: 16,855,000
Area: 5,698 sqkm
Density: 3,000/sqkm
16. Greater Cairo, Egypt
Population: 16,545,000
Area: 1,917 sqkm
Density: 8,600/sqkm
17. Bangkok, Thailand
Population: 15,975,000
Area: 3,043 sqkm
Density: 5,200/sqkm
18. Los Angeles, USA
Population: 15,620,000
Area: 6,299 sqkm
Density: 2,300/sqkm
19. Buenos Aires, Argentina
Population: 15,520,000
Area: 6,299 sqkm
Density: 2,300/sqkm
20. Kolkata, India
Population: 15,095,000
Area: 1,347 sqkm
Density: 11,200/sqkm