The 20 Largest Cities in the World of 2018
The 20 Largest Cities in the World of 2018, via shutterstock.com
By 2050, the world will be home to almost 10 billion people, two-thirds of which will live in cities. As the transition from rural to urban continues, a network of metropolises across the world is rapidly expanding. Today, the world’s 20 largest cities are home to almost half a billion people, a number only set to rise as urban centers become taller, more expansive, and more dense.

Below, we have rounded up the top 20 cities in the world of 2018, with additional figures on population, area, and density. Eight of the top 10 cities are in Asia, with India and China both containing 3 of the top 20. The largest American city is New York City, while the largest city on the European continent is Moscow. Read on below for the full results.

1. Tokyo-Yokohama, Japan

Tokyo. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 38,050,000
Area: 8,547 sqkm
Density: 4,500/sqkm

2. Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 32,275,000
Area: 3,302 sqkm
Density: 9,800/sqkm

3. Dehli, India

Delhi. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 27,280,000
Area: 2,202 sqkm
Density: 12,400/sqkm

4. Manila, Philippines

Manila. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 24,650,000
Area: 1,787 sqkm
Density: 13,600/sqkm

5. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 24,210,000
Area: 2,745 sqkm
Density: 8,800/sqkm

6. Shanghai, China

Shanghai. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 24,115,000
Area: 4,015 sqkm
Density: 6,000/sqkm

7. Mumbai, India

Mumbai. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 23,265,000
Area: 881 sqkm
Density: 26,400/sqkm

8. New York City, USA

New York. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 21,575,000
Area: 11,875 sqkm
Density: 1,700/sqkm

9. Beijing, China

Beijing. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 21,250,000
Area: 4,144 sqkm
Density: 5,100/sqkm

10. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Paulo. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 21,100,000
Area: 3,043 sqkm
Density: 6,900/sqkm

11. Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 20,565,000
Area: 2,370 sqkm
Density: 8,700/sqkm

12. Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 19,965,000
Area: 3,820 sqkm
Density: 5,200/sqkm

13. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 17,425,000
Area: 368 sqkm
Density: 47,400/sqkm

14. Osaka-Kobe-Kyoto, Japan

Osaka. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 17,165,000
Area: 3,238 sqkm
Density: 5,300/sqk

15. Moscow, Russia

Moscow. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 16,855,000
Area: 5,698 sqkm
Density: 3,000/sqkm

16. Greater Cairo, Egypt

Cairo. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 16,545,000
Area: 1,917 sqkm
Density: 8,600/sqkm

17. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 15,975,000
Area: 3,043 sqkm
Density: 5,200/sqkm

18. Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 15,620,000
Area: 6,299 sqkm
Density: 2,300/sqkm 

19. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 15,520,000
Area: 6,299 sqkm
Density: 2,300/sqkm

20. Kolkata, India

Kolkata. Image via shutterstock.com
Population: 15,095,000
Area: 1,347 sqkm
Density: 11,200/sqkm 

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The 20 Largest Cities in the World of 2018" 26 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

Go to my stream