Single Family House / Knut Hjeltnes

Architects Knut Hjeltnes

Location Røa, Norway

Architect in Charge Knut Hjeltnes

Design Team Øystein Trondahl, Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg, Nils Erik Hjort Joneid,

Area 277.0 m2

Project Year 2007

Photographs Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter

Structural Engineer Terje Orlien More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in a suburb of Oslo, were most of the existing constructions date from last century. The site is characterized by a beautiful forest with large trees at the northern end of the deep and narrow site.

The house is conceived as two distinct elements; a concrete part takes care of most of the programs complexities: bathroom, kitchen, storage etc. and a folded wooden element forming walls floors and roof. The folding element is constructed of prefabricated massive-wood-elements in oak. The outer surface of those elements is clad with fibre cement- boards. The cross laminated massive-wood walls are utilized for the bold cantilevers over the south-facing veranda.

The main living space occupies the entire first floor and opens towards the view of the forest on one side and with direct access to the private garden on the other. A 19m carp-pound shelter the garden from the entrance pathway. The carport and garden shed turns the garden into an enclosed space.