World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Knut Hjeltnes
  6. 2007
  7. Single Family House / Knut Hjeltnes

Single Family House / Knut Hjeltnes

  • 06:00 - 28 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Single Family House / Knut Hjeltnes
Save this picture!
Single Family House / Knut Hjeltnes, © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
© Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter

© Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter + 34

  • Architects

    Knut Hjeltnes

  • Location

    Røa, Norway

  • Architect in Charge

    Knut Hjeltnes

  • Design Team

    Øystein Trondahl, Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg, Nils Erik Hjort Joneid,

  • Area

    277.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2007

  • Photographs

    Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    Save this picture!
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter

    Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in a suburb of Oslo, were most of the existing constructions date from last century. The site is characterized by a beautiful forest with large trees at the northern end of the deep and narrow site. 

    Save this picture!
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter

    The house is conceived as two distinct elements; a concrete part takes care of most of the programs complexities: bathroom, kitchen, storage etc. and a folded wooden element forming walls floors and roof. The folding element is constructed of prefabricated massive-wood-elements in oak. The outer surface of those elements is clad with fibre cement- boards. The cross laminated massive-wood walls are utilized for the bold cantilevers over the south-facing veranda. 

    Save this picture!
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    Save this picture!
    Section B
    Section B
    Save this picture!
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter

    The main living space occupies the entire first floor and opens towards the view of the forest on one side and with direct access to the private garden on the other. A 19m carp-pound shelter the garden from the entrance pathway. The carport and garden shed turns the garden into an enclosed space.

    Save this picture!
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter
    © Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Knut Hjeltnes
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
    Cite: "Single Family House / Knut Hjeltnes" 28 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906599/single-family-house-knut-hjeltnes/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream