Taiwan IVF Group / TCT Research & Design

  • 21:00 - 30 November, 2018
Taiwan IVF Group / TCT Research & Design
© Highlite Images
  • Architects

    TCT Research & Design

  • Location

    Sec. 2, Wenxing Rd., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 302, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Jay Liu

  • Design Team

    Jeff Wang, Chao Ming Chung, Joanne Luo

  • Area

    2994.47 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Highlite Images
Taiwan IVF Group / TCT Research & Design, © Highlite Images
Text description provided by the architects. The building uses silent language to reflect its own vibe. Designing of a medical facility, is mostly dominated by its complex functions, thus is easy to neglect the “in-between” relationship of people & building, environment & building. In the process of creating this IVF center, we ponder the possible elements which connects the “in-between”, to transform into the spatial language and to further reflect it.

Analysis Diagram
Analysis Diagram

“in-between” Atmosphere
The building is setback 10 meters from the road and deliberately raised by 1.7 meters, such distance might create a progressive horizontal level; from the urban level of the sidewalk, the distance creates the possibility of a floating image. Use of the natural sloped lawn element, deliberately blur the boundaries of the building. The spatial level of the internal users creates a sense of stability and privacy due to the changes in external levels, at the same time deepens its visual experience as well.

Save this picture!
“in-between” Inside & Outside
One need to walk through a path and make a turn before entering into the main building; Use of the curtail wall at entrance with vertical void space and circular staircase around it create a core space which ties the circulation together. The charming part of such space in which lures one’s desire to enter from outside, and from inside also provide interesting experience with changes of light and shadow from time to time.

“in-between” Building
The message revealed by the external of the building conveys the order in which the interior space is reconciled with various functions such as constructions and aesthetics. In the same way, the order of the progressive / reciprocal response from the external environment is an interwoven structure; In corresponding to interior space with its external translation through "glass and stone", "stone and grating" and "grating and glass", etc.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Taiwan IVF Group / TCT Research & Design" 30 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

