GLF Headquarters / Oppenheim Architecture + Design

Architects Oppenheim Architecture

Location 528 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33136, United States

Landscape Architect Rosenberg Gardner Design

Area 20000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Karen Fuchs

GC Construction Administrator Tech Construction Group

Structural Engineer BNI Structural Engineers

Mep Engineer L. Triana & Associates

Civil Engineer AB Engineers

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the banks of the Miami River, at the junction of Overtown and Little Havana, this modern office complex was commissioned as the U.S. headquarters for international engineering and construction outfit GLF Construction Corporation. The building was designed with simplicity in mind, featuring large floor plates that allow user flexibility and evoke the feeling of open space. Inside, the program includes office and studio space, conference rooms, lounges, balconies and common areas that maximize both interior and exterior views.

GLF Headquarters' form draws inspiration from its adjacent context and scale - citing both the inherent industrial and nautical overtones of the location. The resulting 4-story structure resembles a stack of shipping containers – a common spectacle visible from the project site – strategically arranged to create large unique volumes and sheltered spaces that accommodate various uses. The elegant, yet simple, exterior is the perfect amalgamation of raw steel accents, pristine glass windows and the exposed concrete that envelops each rectangular form. Materials were meticulously selected and combined to create a timeless piece.