World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Oppenheim Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. GLF Headquarters / Oppenheim Architecture + Design

GLF Headquarters / Oppenheim Architecture + Design

  • 20:00 - 27 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GLF Headquarters / Oppenheim Architecture + Design
Save this picture!
GLF Headquarters / Oppenheim Architecture + Design, © Karen Fuchs
© Karen Fuchs

© Karen Fuchs © Karen Fuchs © Karen Fuchs © Karen Fuchs + 23

  • GC Construction Administrator

    Tech Construction Group

  • Structural Engineer

    BNI Structural Engineers

  • Mep Engineer

    L. Triana & Associates

  • Civil Engineer

    AB Engineers
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Karen Fuchs
© Karen Fuchs

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the banks of the Miami River, at the junction of Overtown and Little Havana, this modern office complex was commissioned as the U.S. headquarters for international engineering and construction outfit GLF Construction Corporation. The building was designed with simplicity in mind, featuring large floor plates that allow user flexibility and evoke the feeling of open space. Inside, the program includes office and studio space, conference rooms, lounges, balconies and common areas that maximize both interior and exterior views.

Save this picture!
© Karen Fuchs
© Karen Fuchs

GLF Headquarters' form draws inspiration from its adjacent context and scale - citing both the inherent industrial and nautical overtones of the location. The resulting 4-story structure resembles a stack of shipping containers – a common spectacle visible from the project site – strategically arranged to create large unique volumes and sheltered spaces that accommodate various uses. The elegant, yet simple, exterior  is the perfect amalgamation of raw steel accents, pristine glass windows and the exposed concrete that envelops each rectangular form. Materials were meticulously selected and combined to create a timeless piece.

Save this picture!
© Karen Fuchs
© Karen Fuchs
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Karen Fuchs
© Karen Fuchs

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Oppenheim Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United States
Cite: "GLF Headquarters / Oppenheim Architecture + Design" 27 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906581/glf-headquarters-oppenheim-architecture-plus-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream