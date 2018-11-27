World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Skyscrapers
  4. Russia
  5. Tchoban Voss Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten + SPEECH

Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten + SPEECH

  • 00:00 - 27 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten + SPEECH
Save this picture!
Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten + SPEECH, © Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov

© Dmitry Chistoprudov © Dmitry Chistoprudov © Dmitry Chistoprudov © Dmitry Chistoprudov + 35

  • Project documentation

    Tchoban Voss Architekten, SPEECH

  • Structural engineering

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Construction management

    Turner Construction Company

  • General contractor

    Renaissance Construction

  • Owner/Developer

    ZAO Bashnya Federatsiya
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov

Text description provided by the architects. Federation Tower is a complex consisting of two skyscrapers – the 63-storey Tower West and the 97-storey Tower East – on lot 13 of the Moscow International Business Centre in Moscow. The two towers stand on the same mixed-use plinth. The most recognizable high-rise landmark in Moscow, Federation Tower has a memorable silhouette in the form of two glass sails which face one another.

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov

The Federation Tower complex ascends to 374 meters (in 2017 the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat – CTBUH – recognized it as the tallest skyscraper in Europe). The design is based on the concept of the vertical city, which was realized here for the first time in the history of modern Russia. Each of the towers has a combination of office and residential floors, interspersed with sports and entertainment functions. The six-storey plinth likewise has offices and a shopping gallery. There are more public facilities on the upper floors of the both towers: a restaurant, an observation deck and a multifunctional public space for events.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The basis of the foundations of the Federation Tower complex is a massive concrete slab. Both buildings rely for their stability on a mighty concrete core whose walls are 1.4 meters thick at its base, as well as on 25 perimeter columns extending all the way through the towers from the foundations to the top storeys. Each column has a base measuring 2 x 1.4 meters. Every 25-30 storeys there are outrigger storeys made from high-strength steel structures. The façades have been glazed using the very latest glazing systems: the surface of the glass reflects the sun’s rays while preserving the optimum temperature in the building. In terms of density, the glass comes close to the thermal performance of a brick wall. At the time when use of the latter technology began at Federation Tower, it was being used in no other skyscraper in the world.

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Chistoprudov
© Dmitry Chistoprudov

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Tchoban Voss Architekten
Office
SPEECH
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Skyscrapers Russia
Cite: " Federation Tower / Tchoban Voss Architekten + SPEECH" 27 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906579/federation-tower-tchoban-voss-architekten-plus-speech/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream