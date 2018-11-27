World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction
  6. 2017
  7. RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction

RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction

  • 14:00 - 27 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction
Save this picture!
RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction, © Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio

© Cesar Rubio © Cesar Rubio © Cesar Rubio © Cesar Rubio + 19

Save this picture!
© Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio

Text description provided by the architects. The RidgeView House sits atop the western edge of the Vaca Range overlooking St. Helena and the Napa Valley. The house is perched on a ridge with valley views to the west and forest views to the east, nestled amongst the natural rock outcroppings, and native Oak and Manzanita trees.

Save this picture!
© Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio

Every room uses doors, windows and materials to visually and spatially integrate inside and outside spaces, enhance the views and vistas and bathe the interior in natural light. The structure is exposed and interior materials contrast elegance and strength, the exterior has a natural palette of materials- concrete, corten and cedar- left to patina and blend into the California flora. Details are expressive of materials and craft, of the designer and craftsman.

Save this picture!
© Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction" 27 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906576/ridgeview-house-zack-de-vito-architecture-plus-construction/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream