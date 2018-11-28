World
  7. Dream & Maze / Studio 10

Dream & Maze / Studio 10

  • 21:00 - 28 November, 2018
Dream & Maze / Studio 10
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

  • Interiors Designers

    Studio 10

  • Location

    The Other Place, Pingle County, Guilin, Guangxi, China

  • Lead Architects

    Shi Zhou

  • Design Team

    Xin Zheng, Xiangtong Wu, Zixia Huang, Ming Tang (Project Assistant)

  • Client

    The Other Place – Guilin Litopia/ Nianhua Cultural and Creative

  • Area

    1588.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Other Place is a creative guesthouse by the Li River in Pingle County, Guilin, and Studio 10 has just finished the renovation of its Dream-and-Maze-themed guestrooms.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Inspired by the works of M.C. Escher, the architect meant to create a mysterious, infinite and impossible space with the seamless transformation amongst 2D and 3D as well as Optical Illusion elements.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Pale pink and white color palette renders the interior space serene and surreally fresh, far from the chaos of mundane daily life. All components from the reality world such as lighting fixtures and electronic appliances have been concealed behind a series of black-painted doors, maintaining the pristine, chimerical nature of the space.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

In the other forest-green-themed room, anti-gravitational stairs leads to golden doors, behind which there could be a trail leading to a secret forest - or some other unexpected findings that surprises you.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Studio 10
Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Dream & Maze / Studio 10" 28 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906546/dream-and-maze-studio-10/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chao Zhang

梦迷 / Studio 10

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

