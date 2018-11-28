Weave / Spridd Etat arkitekter

+ 15

Architects Spridd Etat arkitekter

Location Tunnbindaregatan & Västgötegatan, 602 21 Norrköping, Sweden

Lead Architects Klas Ruin, Ola Broms Wessel, Erik Törnkvist

Area 3475.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Anders Fredriksén

Contractor ED Bygg Sverige AB

Structural Engineering Ramböll Norrköping

Mechanical Engineering Ventilationsprojekt i Sverige AB, Rörproduktion i Norrköping AB

Electrical Engineering Lundgrens El

Client ED Bygg Sverige AB More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Spridd and Etat´s award-winning design for the residential building in Norrköping is now realized. The project “Weave” won the international competition MIPIM Architectural Review Future Project Award in 2013 in the prestigious category for residential houses.

“Weave” has commercial spaces on the ground floor and underground garage. It is centrally located in Norrköping’s historic industrial inner-city landscape. The building completes a triangular city block in the dense urban landscape where three streets meet. The area was originally used by the textile industry and is now gradually converted to house offices, educational and cultural institutions, restaurants and housing. “Weave” is part of this urban transformation.

The apartments are of a different character: the ground floor apartment connect directly to the street and can be used for small-scale commercial activities or an atelier space combined with accommodation; apartments on the upper floors vary in suitable size for students as well as seniors and families with children. On the communal rooftop terrace, each apartment has its own parcel with views of the cityscape.

The architecture interprets certain characteristic themes of the industrial landscape such as large windows, local towers, repetitive and rational windows. The building’s facade is made of precast concrete with an undulating surface that gives a textile character to the facade; windows are done in gold anodized aluminum.

ABOUT SPRIDD

Spridd is an architectural office based in Stockholm, since 2005. The office has established itself as one of Sweden's most innovative architectural offices in urban development and architectural design through competitions, research, debates, and completed projects. The projects vary from interior design to overall urban development plans. The office works from early idea stages and process work up to and including construction documents. Spridd currently consists of 10 architects and works within a network of established partners.