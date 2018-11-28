World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Sweden
  5. Spridd Etat arkitekter
  6. 2018
  7. Weave / Spridd Etat arkitekter

Weave / Spridd Etat arkitekter

  • 10:00 - 28 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Weave / Spridd Etat arkitekter
Save this picture!
Weave / Spridd Etat arkitekter, © Anders Fredriksén
© Anders Fredriksén

Courtesy of Erik Törnkvist © Anders Fredriksén © Anders Fredriksén © Anders Fredriksén + 15

  • Architects

    Spridd Etat arkitekter

  • Location

    Tunnbindaregatan & Västgötegatan, 602 21 Norrköping, Sweden

  • Lead Architects

    Klas Ruin, Ola Broms Wessel, Erik Törnkvist

  • Area

    3475.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Anders Fredriksén

  • Contractor

    ED Bygg Sverige AB

  • Structural Engineering

    Ramböll Norrköping

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Ventilationsprojekt i Sverige AB, Rörproduktion i Norrköping AB

  • Electrical Engineering

    Lundgrens El

  • Client

    ED Bygg Sverige AB
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Anders Fredriksén
© Anders Fredriksén

Text description provided by the architects. Spridd and Etat´s award-winning design for the residential building in Norrköping is now realized. The project “Weave” won the international competition MIPIM Architectural Review Future Project Award in 2013 in the prestigious category for residential houses.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
Save this picture!
© Anders Fredriksén
© Anders Fredriksén

“Weave”  has commercial spaces on the ground floor and underground garage. It is centrally located in Norrköping’s historic industrial inner-city landscape. The building completes a triangular city block in the dense urban landscape where three streets meet. The area was originally used by the textile industry and is now gradually converted to house offices, educational and cultural institutions, restaurants and housing. “Weave” is part of this urban transformation.

Save this picture!
© Anders Fredriksén
© Anders Fredriksén

The apartments are of a different character: the ground floor apartment connect directly to the street and can be used for small-scale commercial activities or an atelier space combined with accommodation; apartments on the upper floors vary in suitable size for students as well as seniors and families with children. On the communal rooftop terrace, each apartment has its own parcel with views of the cityscape.

Save this picture!
© Anders Fredriksén
© Anders Fredriksén

The architecture interprets certain characteristic themes of the industrial landscape such as large windows, local towers, repetitive and rational windows. The building’s facade is made of precast concrete with an undulating surface that gives a textile character to the facade; windows are done in gold anodized aluminum. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Erik Törnkvist
Courtesy of Erik Törnkvist

ABOUT SPRIDD
Spridd is an architectural office based in Stockholm, since 2005. The office has established itself as one of Sweden's most innovative architectural offices in urban development and architectural design through competitions, research, debates, and completed projects. The projects vary from interior design to overall urban development plans. The office works from early idea stages and process work up to and including construction documents. Spridd currently consists of 10 architects and works within a network of established partners.

Save this picture!
© Anders Fredriksén
© Anders Fredriksén

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Spridd Etat arkitekter
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Sweden
Cite: "Weave / Spridd Etat arkitekter" 28 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906541/weave-spridd-etat-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream