Rumah Padang Linjong / Patishandika

Architects Patishandika

Location Indonesia

Area 512.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tommaso Riva

Design Concept Daniel Mitchell

Builder Leonardus

Builder Supervisor Henry Dharmawan

Landscape Owner More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The residence was built in 3 years, located in Bali Indonesia. Main materials chosen were concrete and wood. Staying to a minimum choice to complement the natural landscape and environment. The house has a split leveling, so as you enter you can see into different spaces on different levels.

An overhanging concrete slab hangs on the side of the house, not only for a tropical brutalist aesthetic but functional to keep the direct sun from penetrating the double height windows. The main living feature is double height void and upper-level music space for audiophile listening and Vinyls record archive. Studio space compromises of a box structure and an outdoor bathroom are situated on the ground floor which gives tropical living vibes.

The kitchen and dining area is full with no walls. All open to maintain the outdoor-indoor living and letting the cool breeze in throughout the day. A bridge over the living room connects the upper floor bedrooms. Over grown landscape softnes the hard concrete structure and will continue to grow.